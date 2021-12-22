RUMOR: These will be the free PlayStation Plus games in January

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

During the last few months we have not had to wait for the official announcement to know what the next free PlayStation Plus games will be. This is because someone has correctly filtered the titles on several occasions.

The Dealabs user known as billbil-kun once again surprised PS5 and PS4 users, as he just published the supposed games that the service will give in January. Thanks to this, we know that its subscribers could start 2022 on the right foot, as they would receive attractive titles.

PlayStation Plus would offer these great games in January

The new PlayStation Plus leak did not leave gamers indifferent, as the game lineup is attractive to many subscribers who want to start the year with good games for both PS5 and PS4.

According to the details, Sony would offer PS4 users the ability to get Persona 5 Strikers, the title of ATLUS and Koei Tecmo that continues with the adventures of the Phantom Thieves.

On the other hand, there are 2 other games that would be available to users of both consoles. They are about Deep rock galactic Y DiRT 5. It is important to mention that the service’s games for January have not been officially confirmed for now.

Despite this, we remind you that billbil-kun has correctly leaked information about PlayStation Plus and Xbox Games with Gold in recent months. So this report is also expected to be correct. We’ll have to wait a bit to find out for sure.

