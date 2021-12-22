Rosalía signs up for the most daring boots of the season

Rosalía surprises with her bikini manicure on Instagram

Rosalía has the most flattering black dress

Rosalía not only sits a chair in the world of music with her work, she has also managed to shape a own style who has a legion of followers in the world of fashion. Freedom is its flag and the same is committed to a discreet style of black pants and a white blouse to accompany her friend Penélope Cruz in her tribute at the MoMA in New York that goes up at the boots more daring and extreme.

The best proof of this is her latest publication on Instagram, where we have been able to see her wearing an absolutely extreme style: a basic white shirt as a minidress that gives all the prominence to some revolutionary high boots in color pink. It is a design of the Italian firm GCDS.

The boots, which are no longer available in the firm’s online store, hide an unexpected detail: with a very high square heel, in the front they go up to the knee and draw attention for their bubblegum pink tone and the white lace that runs through them but at the back they show the leg, exposing the straps with which they are fastened.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Rosalía, who often opts for brands with a lot of personality such as Hope Macaulay, the knitwear firm that has also made Gigi Hadid fall in love, is not the only one celebrity that has given the go-ahead to this groundbreaking firm. The model Barbara Palvin, the singers Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa, the businesswoman Kylie jenner and even the spanish Ester Exposito are part of the troupe from GCDS, who has posted her colorful designs and risky accessories on the most followed Instagram feeds.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If this winter his boots are willing to sweep away and go viral, last summer they were his bikinis the most acclaimed. Dua Lipa, Kourtney Kardashian and Brittany Xavier opted for the viral bikini that conquered the celebrities, a minimalist design that combined some of the season’s prints, such as the bandana print or the vichy plaid, and which showed that color is one of the clear signs of identity of GCDS.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io