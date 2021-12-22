Robert Downey Jr. to produce a DC Comics series

Robert Downey Jr., idol of Marvel Studios, surprised everyone with an announcement: he will be the producer of a series inspired by some DC Comics characters.

Hombre de Hierro became one of the most popular superheroes of all time and one of those responsible is Robert Downey Jr. The actor brought the character to life in the MCU and put it in the spotlight of the whole world. However, the interpreter’s relationship with Marvel it could change.

The premiere of a series of Netflix, which will be available on the platform from June 4. This bears the title of Sweet tooth and is based on the comics of DC with the same name.

The most surprising thing about the ad, perhaps, was that Downey was seen appearing in the credits and listed as a producer. In executive functions his wife will accompany him Susan.

The celebrity’s romantic partner has been her support on more than one occasion at a professional level. The American has been involved in films such as Sherlock Holmes 1 and 2, Iron man 2, Judge Y Dolittle. All of these starring his partner.

So, not being the first time, they were together in the decision-making of a big-budget audiovisual product.

It is surprising to see that the interpreter had not been part of the financial work team of any series of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ so far. However, it will do so directly with the competition. Meanwhile, fans are calling for his return as the unrivaled Tony Stark.

The truth is that the characters in graphic novels are still the ones who give more and more fortune to the artist and businessman.

About the series

In the last hours, both Netflix and DC were in charge of publishing the trailer for the show that is about to launch. However, most of the audience does not know very well what it will be about.

In Spanish, the associated comics are known as Glutton. These follow the story of Gus, a young half human, half deer in a post-apocalyptic future.

This is the official synopsis:

«Ten years ago, a cataclysmic event wreaked havoc on the world, causing the mysterious appearance of hybrid beings: babies born part human and part animal. Although it is not clear whether hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. Gus (Christian convery), who is part deer and part child, has lived safely in his home in the woods for a decade, until he strikes an unexpected friendship with a lonely wanderer named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they embark on an extraordinary adventure through the ruins of U.S Searching for Answers: About Gus’ Origins, Jepperd’s Past, and the True Meaning of Home. But his story is filled with unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly discovers that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever imagined. “

Finally, there are less than two months before the result can be seen in streaming.