Robert Downey Jr gave details of his return to the MCU

In 2019 it was released Avengers: Endgame, thus closing the Saga of Infinity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the fans fired two of their biggest stars: Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans. There is no doubt that the interpreter of Hombre de Hierro He is the main face of the franchise from the first moment, so fans are asking for his return. He recently spoke about this and left important details.

As we all know, Tony Stark died in the last Avengers movie, but many rumors about his return to the MCU arose, although none were officially confirmed by Kevin Feige and company. The actor comes from producing the series Sweet tooth, which is already a success on the Netflix streaming service, but did not escape the main theme in a recent interview with the medium ComicBook.

In the conversation, he was asked about the beginnings of the productions that conquered the world and how they are handled: “If I learned anything in my years with Marvel, unfortunately, until some next utopian, money moves the needle. Take advantage of innovation to become commonplace”. Continuous: “13 years ago there was no Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a small group of motivated people gambled with each other and then worked hard for a decade.”.

Regarding his future within the MCU, he assured: “For me, the future is uncertain, but the credibility gap was a little faster just because of this strange association with this character that I played, who understood technology and understood how to put it into practice for creative and existential problem solving”. At the moment there are no confirmed plans by Disney, although yes it is said that it can appear in two projects.

Ironheart It is one of the original series that will premiere, which follows Riri Williams, a 15-year-old girl who follows in the footsteps of Iron Man and that is where she could have a new participation. That’s not all, it is also rumored that it will have its place in the animated show What if?, where the MCU characters live different realities and have new stories.