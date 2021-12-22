Rihanna Poses In Lingerie To Show Off Her Valentine Collection | Fashion and Beauty

There are still some optimists who are looking forward to a record of Rihanna for this 2021. It is not known, but since she discovered that the fashion and beauty industry gave her great benefits, the music thing seems to have been a little parked for the artist. While it is decided, we will remain hopeful.

What is clear is that it will not arrive shortly and less on these dates when it seems more focused on one of the key dates for its collection of underwear. Valentine’s Day is coming, that celebration of love and passion in which being sensual seems like a goal for many.

Collection in red

So, as is usual for her, she has created a new collection that she has presented with herself as a model. A medium black mane, good eyeshadow and some outfits in red that would drive anyone crazy.

“Whether Valentine’s Day is for you, for your bae (Before Anyone Else) or for playing, Savage X has something for every mood”, Is the motto of this new campaign in which their designs with lace and transparencies are not lacking.

And of course, a staging that, with masks, latex gloves or shining jewelery, enhances that passionate character typical of this Valentine’s Day. It is clear that Savage x Fenty has become an authority on women’s underwear.

Well you know Dua Lipa that a few days ago she looked spectacular with one of her designs, one of those that come to emphasize that showing the thong is a trend that does not go out of style or is at odds with elegance.

A highly applauded collection

As for Rihanna’s new campaign, she has already received a lot of praise. “Why send chocolates when you can send Savage? 🔥🔥🔥 ”, asked the designer Adam Selman that last year he collaborated with the one from Barbados to create exclusive pieces for this very date of Valentine’s Day.

Other singers have also raised their voices. “Right at the damn moment sister,” he commented Lizzo. “I can make one of these for you,” he added. Erykah Badu by watching the campaign video. “Mom😍 ♥ ️”, shared Malu Trevejo. It is clear that among the singers it is all the rage.

Also, let’s not forget that Rihanna’s collections try to be inclusive and cover all types of women, so this collection also comes in large sizes.