Rihanna lives up to tradition and jokes about her album in 2021 | Music

Rihanna has fulfilled a Christmas tradition that is now 5 years old and which has become more acute in recent times. The Barbadian soloist knows that it is very important to follow the customs with which the new year begins so that everything runs smoothly.

And in the last five years there is nothing more traditional than what Riri does, people only know how to ask her about her ninth studio album. R9 has become a conversational trend every time the interpreter appears on social media.

In her first appearance in 2021, sporting her spectacular figure by the pool, Rihanna shared with everyone her wish for the new year: “Apply the pressure.” And his followers have been very agile in answering him: “The resolution of the year should be to release the album.”

That was the pressure that Rihanna mentioned and because of which she has brought out her best side. The singer has pulled her characteristic good humor to answer: “This comment is sooooo 2019. Mature. Energy of 2021.”

The vocalist and songwriter has made it clear by active and passive in recent years. It is not a question of deadlines but of feelings about his new musical project of which a double album was rumored. The bottom line is that you like and enjoy your songs.

“I just want to have fun with music. Everything is being so hard right now. The world we live in is suffering. Everything that happens every day is overwhelming. And with music, I’m using it as an outlet” confessed Rihanna about her future album.