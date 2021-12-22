Rayados goes ahead and can get a reinforcement from Mourinho’s AS Roma

December 21, 2021 18:01 hs

Striped should be reinforced for the Club World Cup, but it has a problem and that is the impossibility of signing foreign players, since they do not have places to do so.

For this reason, the market for Mexican players who end their contract, that is, they become free Agents in 2022, is the most viable for the whole of the Monterrey, which has the ‘Ace’ of the Club World Cup up its sleeve to convince anyone.

In this sense, it is Hector Miguel Herrera, ‘HH’, one of the players he knows best Javier Aguirre for playing in his favorite team in Spain, the Atlético de Madrid and of which it has already been expressed previously. However, according to Goal, the Mexican will receive an offer from AS Roma.

What has Javier Aguirre said about ‘HH’?

“It is a mixed steering wheel, the system will like Cholo Simeone. Herrera is a piece that fits perfectly into the system “, mentioned the ‘Vasco’ when questioned when Herrera arrived at the ‘Atlet’, so there is no doubt that he knows the national team perfectly.

