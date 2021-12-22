“Put cameras on your …”: Jada Pinkett Smith shares her colonoscopy with her followers

U.S-. Will Smith He is not the only one in the family who wants to share every aspect of his life with his followers, his wife Jada pinkett smith too. The actress went through her first colonoscopy operation and decided to take the cameras with her for her show Facebook Watch, Red Table Talk. The effects of the operation on the conductor can be seen this Wednesday.

In addition to going through the first colonoscopy, Jada pinkett smith he also discussed the importance of intestinal health with his mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, your son Jaden Smith and medical experts. In a hilarious preview, the actress commented that she felt “very relaxed” and “very good” after the procedure while still under the influence of anesthesia.

“Put cameras on your butt. That’s a bit cumbersome, you know. For a moment I was a bit panicky when it started. I was kind of scared, but I just want people to know that it was a very easy process. I feel good. I feel very good because I am on the other side, “he explained. Jada pinkett smith still groggy from the anesthesia as Norris and his son Jaden Smith laugh at the clip.

Pinkett-Smith You are not the first person in your family to share your experience with colonoscopy with the public. In 2019, Will Smith decided to film his and in the middle of it the doctors found a precancerous polyp, results that the actor later shared in a 17-minute video in Youtube. The clip now has nearly four million views.

The Smith He also discussed family health in another episode of Red Table Talk, as Jaden Smith he did not have adequate nutrition due to his vegan diet and lack of appetite. “Will and I had a little intervention with Jaden because he is now vegan, but we realized that he was not getting enough protein. So it was wasting away. I was exhausted, I was not receiving the nutrients, “he explained. Pinkett-Smith.