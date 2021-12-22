Pumas UNAM will be the rival

The Cruz Azul coaching staff asked the board to have a good preseason before starting to play the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. Considering that A year ago they could not have it because they arrived two days before the start of the contest, and that in July they had almost 15 casualties, Juan Reynoso was never able to prepare his team well.

One week in Cancun, two preseason friendlies (in front of Venados de Mérida and the Pachuca Club); youth squad on the roster of honor, dropouts of players who were not a contribution and who did not want to renewr, very well planned discharges and more details the cement preparation is having for the upcoming tournament.

But nevertheless, The games against Tuzos and Los Atados would not be the only games that Cruz Azul was going to play in this preseason.. This Wednesday, Pumas UNAM announced their friendly preparation matches of the Clausura 2022, and the celestial Juan Reynoso will be his second rival, just before the end of the year.

The Friday, December 31, at 10:00 a.m., on court 1 of La Cantera, the celestial will visit the National University Club in the third of his preparation matches. The cement idea is to close their preseason with victories, which started on the right foot by defeating Venados 2-1.

At the moment, the itinerary of Cruz Azul is not confirmed once they return to Mexico CityAfter facing Pachuca this Thursday the 23rd, it is not known what days the squad will have free for Christmas and New Years, with its consequent New Years Eve and Christmas Eve.