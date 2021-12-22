‘Pleasing’, ‘REM beauty’ and more makeup brands from artists who were born in 2021

Musically speaking, 2021 was a great year for many American, Mexican and international artists, however, a group of singers, individually, decided to move away from music to start their own businesses within the beauty industry. Therefore, in Sonica.mx, we made a list of the makeup brands who were born this year thanks to Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Billie eilish and more .

The artists, who launched their makeup brands, drew on the needs of their fans to create products ranging from lipsticks to perfumes. Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Billie eilish and some of the singers included in the list had dreamed of creating their own brand for some time, so it represented a new achievement in their career.

Singers who launched their makeup brand in 2021

REM Beauty, Ariana Grande

After the success it obtained with the launch of its fragrances, Ariana Grande decided to take another step in the world of beauty with her brand REM Beauty. According to the page for the cosmetics line, the singer was inspired by the transformative power of makeup and created innovative products for eyes, face and lips.

The line is comprised of eyeshadows, eyeliners and lashes to highlighters, lipstick and volumizing lip gloss. REM Beauty distinguishes itself by being a vegan and cruelty-free brand. These tools that will help you make your own creative director have a price ranging from 300 to 500 Mexican pesos. You can check them in this LINK.

Pleasing by Harry Styles

Harry Styles brought her unique, avant-garde style and her thought of breaking stereotypes with the launch of her beauty line, Pleasing. The former One Direction member said that these products seek to help his fans find joy through high-quality cosmetics.

Currently, a set of varnishes with four different shades are on sale: Perfect Pearl, Inky Pearl and Granny’s Pink Pearls. While its flagship product is Pleasing Pen a perfect object to obtain a rejuvenating effect on dark circles. The products were made from plants, they are sustainable and vegan. Their prices are between 400 to 2,000 Mexican pesos. Check them out in this LINK.

Eilish by Billie Eilish

Billie eilish She is a lover of the smell of vanilla for all the memories it brings her. The singer wanted to share that scent with her followers by launching her perfume brand called Eilish. In fact, the fragrance was made so that anyone can use it regardless of gender, making it “unisex”.







A bottle of 100 milliliters has a cost of $ 68 US dollars, plus shipping costs, which translates to approximately $ 1,402 Mexican pesos. In this LINK you can check more details of the product.

Kenya Os was unstoppable in 2021 with his incorporation to Sony Music, and the release of his single “La Noche”. However, it cannot be ignored that he released a line of cosmetics designed for people who like to dare and be themselves, which is why it is characterized by not having “limits, stigmas, or social barriers. Products 100% free of animal cruelty ”.

The singer released two sets that are priced at 899 Mexican pesos each. Lipsticks can also be purchased separately at a cost of 349 pesos. You can see them HERE.