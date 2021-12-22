‘Players like Diego Valdés will always be welcome in America’

Carlos Reinoso, legend of America, gave the go-ahead to Diego Valdes, who recently arrived at the Coapa team, because in addition to considering him a good player, he recalled that he came from the Audax Italiano de Chile just like him.

“I am very pleased that you have reached the America, a guy who also started as a server at Audax Italiano, let’s hope he does very well because the America It is for me the best team in Latin America and you have to have a lot of personality, because soccer is not only about running, but about putting talent at the service of the team and we hope that Valdés will do very well ”, he declared in a talk with RECORD.

The ‘Master’ was happy for the arrival of his compatriot and wished him a lot of success in El Nido, as he assured that if he succeeds, the Eagles they will too.

“Yes, of course, he is a great player and such a player is always welcome at America club, And we hope he does very well, because as Valdés does well, all of America will do well and he will have a better chance of being Champion. What is an unknown for thousands is where he is going to play, normally Mr. (Santiago) Solari plays with a striker and, if he plays behind that striker, I think he will have a good chance of doing very well ”, he commented.

Kingdom He pointed out that he does not know in what position Diego will play, although he stressed that he is a great player.

“I don’t know, that he’s a great player, he’s a great player, I don’t know in what position they are going to use him, because supposedly what he needs America he is a player on the right on the outside. He is undoubtedly a great player and we hope he does very well ”, he concluded.

