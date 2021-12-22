P&G Recalls Dry Shampoos and Other Products Due to Cancer-Related Substance Benzene | TODAY | DW

Procter & Gamble (P&G), the world’s largest consumer products manufacturer, voluntarily recalled more than 30 U.S.-made aerosol products, including dry shampoo and conditioner, due to concerns about levels. of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.

According to a company press release, the recall affects dry shampoos from brands such as Pantene, Aussie and Herbal Essences.

“The vast majority of our products are not part of this recall, including mousses, hairspray, liquid shampoos, liquid conditioners, styling products, treatments and the unaffected dry spray shampoo,” said P&G.

Presence of benzene in Johnson & Johnson products

The company has indicated that it has launched an investigation into the content of benzene in its products after the media reported this summer about the presence of this substance in some Johnson & Johnson products. Upon investigation, traces of benzene were found in the propellant used to spray the products from the cans.

“Although benzene is not part of any of our products, the investigation revealed unexpected levels of benzene in the propellant …”, P&G said in a statement.

Last month, the company recalled Old Spice and Secret sprays for the same reason.

Exposure to benzene can cause cancer

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to benzene at high levels can lead to cancer, including leukemia and cancer of the bone marrow.

The company also noted that it has not received reports of side effects associated with the recalled products, carrying out the recall on a voluntary basis based on a precautionary measure.

P&G customers who purchased the recalled products can claim compensation. The company has also contacted retailers and informed them of the recall to remove the products from shelves and warehouses.

FEW (USA Today, Interfax, NPR)