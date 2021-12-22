Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, one of the most wanted couples of 2021 | People | Entertainment

The comedian and celebrity continue their romance on the streets of New York and the ‘paparazzi’ are delighted to photograph them.

Last weekend, the comedian Pete davidson (28) decided not to attend the broadcast of the program Saturday night Live, after a COVID-19 outbreak was detected among the television studio team and instead chose to stay with Kim Kardashian (41), at Four Seasons Hotel (New York) where the paparazzi They saw him leave on the morning of Monday, December 20.

Although it may sound like an invasion of your privacy, this has been the tone that the global media maintains about the day to day of one of the most surprising couples of 2022, that he probably never wanted to hide because they kissed live in one of the past episodes of SNL and that quickly became a trend.

In February, Kim Kardashian announced her separation from singer Kanye West, with whom she was married during 7 years and with whom he has 4 children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Apparently the decision was carried out on good terms without major conflicts and both have publicly recognized the great respect and admiration they hold for each other.

But after the televised kiss last October with Pete Davidson, the narrative took a quick turn toward the new romantic interest of the socialite. It all happened during a sketch comic in which Kim played Jasmine, the Disney princess and Pete, to Aladdin. They kissed while sitting on a ‘magic carpet’.

A few days later, Page Six photographed them holding hands on a Halloween outing at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. And, in November, the same place confirmed that Davidson and Kardashian are officially dating.

In early December, Kim Kardashian took even stronger actions to formalize her separation from Kanye, when requesting to be declared ‘legally single’, after the singer will publicly express his love for her. Also, the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians wants to delete West from its legal name.

The Pete’s level of acceptance among the Kardashian family appears to be high. Kris Jenner, Kim’s mother, gave the first ruling in her favor when hosted a birthday party for Davidson at his Palms Springs mansion, last November.