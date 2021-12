Paramount + ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed films of today Tuesday, December 21

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

one. South Park: Post Covid: The Return of Covid

If Stan, Kyle, and Cartman could work together, they could go back in time to make sure Covid never happened and save Kenny’s life. Traveling to the past seems like the easy answer until they meet Victor Chaos.

two. Steve and the League of Monsters

In a world where monsters are tamed and monster fighting is a popular sport, Winnie wants to follow in her father’s footsteps by turning a monster into a fighter.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. South Park: Post Covid

What happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman, and Kenny survived, but they will never be the same again.

5. Clifford the Big Red Dog

A girl’s love for her doll named Clifford makes the dog grow in size.

6. A Loud House Christmas (TV)

Lincoln Loud enlists the help of his best friend Clyde McBride when he realizes that his family could be separated at Christmas.

7. Spongebob: The Movie

There are problems in Bikini Bottom: King Neptune’s crown has disappeared and suspicions fall on Mr. Krabs. Together with Patrick, his best friend, SpongeBob marches to the dangerous Shell City to rescue Neptune’s crown and save Mr. Krabs.

8. Two parents for unequal

Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) have teamed up to offer their children the perfect Christmas. This new outfit is put to the test when Dusty’s grumpy dad (Mel Gibson) and Brad’s ultra-loving and cuddly dad (John Lithgow) arrive to turn the holiday season into complete chaos. Sequel to “Parents for unequal.”

9. Spongebob: A Hero to the Rescue

When his friend Gary goes missing, SpongeBob goes on a crazy mission with Patrick far from Bikini Bottom to rescue him.

10. Parents by unequal

Brad Taggart, a recently married executive, tries his best to win the affection of Sarah’s children, but finds it very difficult because the children miss their father so much. Things will get worse with the return of Dusty, Sarah’s ex-husband and father of the two children. A strong rivalry arises between them: one tries to integrate into his new family, the other tries to win back his ex-wife and children.

