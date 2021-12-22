Paleontologists discover a millipede the size of a crocodile

A team of paleontologists has described a surprisingly large millipede fossil that was found on an English beach in 2018. The millipede was over eight feet long and may have been a predator.

Sometime between April 2017 and January 2018, a large block of sandstone broke off a cliff in Northumbria, England, and fell about 20 feet to the beach. A paleontologist taking a serendipitous walk on the beach found the rock and realized that it contained the fossil of a giant millipede. A team from the University of Cambridge studied the find; your results are They have published today in the Journal of the Geological Society.

“It was a totally random find,” said Neil Davies, a paleontologist at the University of Cambridge and lead author of the study, in a release of the University. “The rock had fallen, cracked, and perfectly exposed the fossil, which one of our former PhD students happened to see when he was passing by.”

The creature is part of the genus Arthropleura and it lived about 326 million years ago, 100 million years before the first dinosaurs began to appear. The fossil is missing its head, but the animal is estimated to be 2.6 meters long and may have weighed more than 45 kg in life.

“These would have been the largest animals on earth in the Carboniferous,” Davies told Gizmodo in an email. “It took four of us with mallets and a pneumatic drill to get it out, and then it was a difficult climb up a 20-meter cliff carrying the 40-kg fossil.”

The research team believes that the fossil is not the animal itself, but a molted shell, called an exuvian. Therefore, the size of the animal, as known from this fossil, might not be the largest that the millipede reached.

Based on the location of the fossil and the stone it was in, the researchers believe the exoskeleton was in a riverbed filled with sandy sediment, which preserved it. The exoskeleton was found near tetrapod footprints dating to the same time, indicating that giant invertebrates coexisted with vertebrates.

The sandstone block also included some fossilized plants from the Carboniferous period that suggested that the giant millipede lived in a drier and more open environment than previously thought. The traditional view has been that arthropleurids lived in swampy environments, as many of their fossils have been found in coal mines that were once dense, moist forests.

Animals may have gotten so large in part due to the amount of oxygen that was in Earth’s atmosphere in the ancient past. But the Arthropleura It is prior to the peak of that atmospheric oxygen, so there were probably other factors at play, such as the diet of the animal. Davies said the animals may have been predators that got their nutrients from other invertebrates or even amphibians, if not from the litter itself.

These millipedes are now extinct, which may have to do with how the ancient climate changed. “The organisms lived near the equator, which became hot and dry during the Permian,” Davies said. “This probably changed the vegetation and it is possible that the food became scarcer. At the same time, the first reptiles were beginning to dominate terrestrial habitats, so they would have faced greater competition for fewer resources. “ .

Regardless of the source of their gigantism, the millipedes would have been a sight to behold. I, for one, am perfectly happy to admire the creativity of evolution and grateful that I don’t have to see one of these things in person.