Orbelín Pineda still cannot sign for Celta de Vigo and could return on loan to Cruz Azul!

Orbelín Pineda’s departure to Celta de Vigo began to take shape last August, once the Mexican National Team finished its participation in the Gold Cup, when the player had already returned to Cruz Azul. He ended his contract in December 2021, refused to renew and signed the preliminary agreement with the Spanish.

He did not travel to the preseason in Cancun and received permission to disassociate himself and travel to the Old Continent before. The president of the Vigo cast has already confirmed that they were expecting him; However, the Maguito still cannot set out for Hispanic landss and, in the last hours, his signing has been complicated.

Eduardo Coudet expressly asked Pineda, but the problem is that the player does not have an extra-community passport, so Celta must release a foreign quota if you want to sign the signing of Orbelín. As revealed by the Sniper of Diario Récord, the Brazilian Tiago Galhardo could be the sacrifice of the club.

However, the same column explains that in case of not reaching an agreement to release a quota, Orbe could not reach Vigo. Even if he signs a contract, the institution would try to send him on loan to a cadre in Spain, and even to Cruz Azul himself, so that he does not lose rhythm by staying a semester without playing.

What they want at Celta is that at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which will kick off next December, Pineda will arrive with rhythm and a European court in his body. At least one semester. There are still chapters of La Noria’s longest market telenovela.