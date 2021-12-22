One last duel for Ridley Scott? – Rebel Youth

Ridley Scott is angry. The last duel, his first feature since 2017, has been a box office catastrophe. “I think it is one of my best films,” he said at the world premiere of the Venice Film Festival. The remarkable British director’s words are understandable. The exposed story is a real event, thought in detail for ten years. With a first-rate cast – Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer – the film garnered an 86 percent acceptance rate on Rotten Tomatoes and the favor of much of the critics. Even 20th Century Studios praised the script and the final result of it.

With no apparent fissures, it seemed that The last duel it would be one of the dominant productions of the year. However, it has raised, so far, $ 30 million worldwide; just under a third of the budget of one hundred million delivered for its production. This tiny influx to theaters made the legendary Ridley Scott “explode”, as has rarely been seen.

His anger was poured out on the millennial generation, highlighting that the use of social networks and attachment to smart technology are causing young people not to show interest in learning something else. “I think it boils down to that we have audiences today that grew up on fucking cell phones. They do not want to be taught anything, unless you do it through a mobile phone, “he complained in an interview.

Ridley Scott’s anger is based on how audiences have been distorted and how artistic quality is depressed in the face of marketing and fashion. Current trends are focused on superheroes, science fiction and horror, a triumvirate that monopolizes the box office and corners well-made films of other genres. The last duel could not contend, coinciding in time and space, with Eternals, Venom: Let There Be Carnage Y Halloween kills, the latter with 50 million gross in its first weekend and 131 million dollars to date.

Beyond the frivolous of the market, Ridley Scott’s film is based on the novel of the same name by the professor of medieval literature Eric Jager, who exposes the story of the last documented duel to the death in Europe, consummated in France on December 29, 1386.

The crime is the alleged rape of Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer) by squire Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), leading Sir Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), the victim’s husband, to demand from King Charles VI a trial by combat to the death. Losing Jean de Carrouges would not only cost him his life, but also his wife’s, as they would burn her alive for perjury.

Written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck alongside Nicole Holofcener, the feature film revives the structure of the Rashomon by Akira Kurosawa when we have the information. We observe three different points of view and how the truth is distorted in the lie or the lie in truth depending on who counts. The dialogues are usually similar, only the body language, sounds, lighting and camera frames provide the information necessary for the viewer to build their own reality.

The richness is in the details, those details that show us the rapist without hearing the screams; instead, when she narrates, bellows and wails are heard. The husband is perceived as a hero of the story in his version and Le Gris thinks the same of himself, feeling provoked by Marguerite de Carrouges. The prospect of a reconciliation kiss between the Carrouges and the squire is inconsequential for the husband, fiery for the aggressor and surprising for the lady. The film stands out for these three points of view, and it is a great merit to emphasize that “the truth” is that of the victim, a woman questioned, singled out and outraged since her violation became known.

Despite being two and a half hours long, the film is compelling; first, for the plot itself, and then for brutal performances like those of Adam Driver and Jodie Comer. The production is optimal, meticulous. The costumes, the hairdresser, the weapons, the confrontations, the locations, everything exactly. The work is the result of ten years of research, translation of originals, chronicles, properties, maps and plans of the architecture of the time. Professor Eric Jager was even joined as historical adviser, who corrected the script twice.

Ten years of reading and supervision, in the hands of Ridley Scott, a confessed lover of history and with an extraordinary cinematographic work on these themes (Gladiator, 1492: the conquest of paradise, The fall of the black hawk, The kingdom of heaven), they cannot go unnoticed.

How to justify why The last duel It is a wreck at the box office, opinions have emerged that speak about “the serious problems of the script”, “the narrative redundancy”, with “a less enlightening message than it seems”, until ending in a “moderately entertaining”.

Famous director Ridley Scott blames millennials for the low reception of The Last Duel.

While it is true that it is not a perfect film (is a movie that is perfect from start to finish?), It is a reminder that Ridley Scott, at 84, has not yet lost his abilities to develop an epic, dramatic and dramatic story. exciting.

Another very important factor that should be highlighted is the representation of 14th century French society. The value of honor, the relationship between nobles and the common people, the glorification of violence, war as a way of life to create wealth and obtain power, the tax system, marriage as an alliance, the first signs of Charles VI’s madness … a whole fresco of the time carefully recreated.

The last duel is a history lesson brought to the screen, where we contemplate how crimes without witnesses could be settled through trials by combat, where it was thought that God would grant victory in duel to whoever told the truth or how medieval “science” stipulated that by means of a rape did not produce children, since it was assumed that the woman had not enjoyed sex and children were only conceived when the woman reached ecstasy.

The film recreates the story of the last documented duel to the death in Europe (France), on December 29, 1386.

The plot makes the role of medieval women as a piece of change very clear. Her duty to conceive male heirs, to accept and abide by the husband’s instructions, her legal visibility only with the help of male guardians —without being exempt from public humiliation and trauma—, her silence and resignation, at a time when rape was a common practice.

Photography, by Dariusz Wolaki, is another merit that enhances a high level of realism and credibility, in force at all times, from the recreation of Paris in 1386 to the final duel: a hyper-realistic sequence that shows us the brutal nature of the medieval fighting.

Ridley Scott exposes a story overflowing in nuances. It is not a dramatic and glorious memory of past dates. As the film progresses we realize that in the XXI century many abuses such as rape, prosecution, consent to sexual relations, women as objects of pleasure and other related issues that still persist. We are far from medieval Europe, but still man often behaves like an animal. And that message between the lines, too, leaves us the tape.

The last duel It has all the necessary elements to let yourself be loved. It is a film that keeps us interested, proposes, reflects and fundamentally teaches, something that many blockbusters today cannot even aspire to.