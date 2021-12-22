Omar Islas, first reinforcement for Andrés Lillini’s team

Pumas has ready what could be considered his new reinforcement: Omar Islas, yes, the youth squad forward auriazul who until last tournament was with Pumas Tabasco on the Expansion League, and that he already reported with the first team.

And it is that RECORD could know that the Mexican attacker was called to report since last Monday with the ‘stellar’ auriazul squad and do the preseason. Even the feline team of the Expansion League has already been informed that their captain and scorer will be part of the first team.

And with the arrival of Omar Islas, from the university affiliate, Pumas will try to repeat the formula that gave him good results in the previous tournament, when they decided that the central defender Arturo Ortiz, left Pumas Tabasco (where he was also captain) to reinforce the first team, and in the end, the ‘Palermo’ was a fundamental piece for Universidad to reach the Semifinal of Grita México A21 and is even among the most valuable feline players in the previous season.

But the incorporation of Omar Islas to the first team of the University will be a novelty in the Era of Andres Lillini as a coach, but he is not someone who does not know the team, since the attacker made his debut in the First Division in 2015 when Guillermo Vázquez was Pumas’s coach.

This will not be the first time that Andrés Lillini has given a youth striker a chance, as he made his debut at Emanuel Montejano and Jacob Morales.

