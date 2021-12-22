Olympian and LGBT activist has died at age 32

Ian Matos, who competed in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games, He died this Tuesday, December 21, as a result of a lung infection that he had contracted some time ago and that had caused him to be hospitalized for the last few days. He was just 32 years old and had been hospitalized since October 30.

The bacteria that attacked the Brazilian athlete first settled in the throat, but then continued to the esophagus to finally lodge in the lung, where it ended up being lethal. He was admitted to a clinic for Rio de Janeiro and during the almost two months showed improvements and evolved, but in the last hours the situation became irreversible.

WHO WAS IAN MATOS

Born in the state of Pará, north of Brazil, in 1989, the athlete had started in the world of diving and jumping when he was just between 13 and 14 years old, when he stood out in the Junior World Cup and in the Pan American Championship also for boys of that age. Already more adult, he got his ticket to the 2010 South American Games, where it obtained three third places.

Her performances allowed her to earn a place in the Brazilian team, and later also compete in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, Toronto 2015 and Lima 2019, and different aquatic tournaments around the planet.

His most important moment in sport was when he obtained a place for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, precisely in his country and before his people. There he achieved eighth place in the three-meter springboard discipline, a milestone that has a high place in his career, which was sadly interrupted by her state of health.

Ian Matos's medals

Beyond his athletic gifts, Ian had also exercised his courage outside of the pool. He was one of the first major athletes to openly say that he was gay andFrom that point on, he raised the banner of rights for those who suffer constant oppression and discrimination based on their sexual orientation.

Matos said that he was homosexual in 2014, in an interview with the Correio Braziliense medium. There he opened up to the world, told his truth and also revealed that the British jumper Tom Daley, The fact that he had said he was gay long ago had prompted him to make the decision to reveal who he really was.

PIONEER

Almost eight years ago, when Ian revealed that he was gay, the situation for the LGBTQ + community was far less privileged than it is today., although he still suffers from undesirable situations due to his orientation. Two years later, there were not many Brazilian athletes who dared to reveal that they were not heterosexual when the Rio Games were held.

Already in Tokyo 2020, which due to the pandemic was disputed in 2021, 45 members of the Brazilian delegation who traveled to Japan openly recognized themselves as homosexual or bisexual. The grain of sand that Matos put in created a suitable path for all the rest.

THE MESSAGE FROM THE BRAZIL TEAM

We deeply regret receiving the sad news of the untimely death of 32-year-old Olympic jumper Ian Matos. Time Brasil thanks you for all your contribution to the evolution of sport. Our sincerest sentiments to family and friends.

