Not many know, but this Xiaomi “Pro” is one of the best buys

The Chinese device falls in price in its most powerful version, although only for a limited time.

One of the mythical Xiaomi of the mid-range falls in price in its most powerful version. It has been some time since its release, but the Redmi Note 9 Pro it is still a very good option for 227 euros. He is accompanied by some more than interesting 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Xiaomi’s smartphone lives thanks to one of the Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, you can get a lot out of it with your favorite applications. It also has a big screen, 4 rear cameras and a battery that exceeds 5,000 mAh.

Buy the Redmi Note 9 Pro at the best price

Snapdragon 720G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory (expandable)

6.67 “IPS screen, FullHD +

5,020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

4 cameras

NFC, 3.5mm Jack and FM Radio

The Xiaomi mid-range arrives with a 6.67-inch IPS panel and Full HD + resolution. It incorporates a small hole for the camera that will disappear from your view after a few hours of use. Its body is made of glass, with elegant lines and a square module for the cameras.

His brain is none other than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G, a chip designed for him gaming that we have had the opportunity to test on more than one occasion. You will not have fluency problems on a day-to-day basis, you can also take advantage of demanding games and applications. You will find it next to versions of 4 GB and 6 GB of RAM.

We find 4 cameras on the back of this Redmi Note 9 Pro: it has a 64 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixel, a macro sensor 5 megapixel and a sensor for the portrait mode 2 megapixels. In the hole in its front, a 16 megapixel sensor.

The battery of the Chinese device reaches 5,020 mAh and enjoy a 30W fast charge. The Redmi terminal also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which you can use to pay almost anywhere along with applications such as Google Pay. For just over 200 euros, the 128 GB Redmi Note 9 Pro it is a purchase that you cannot fail with.

