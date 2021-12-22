New technologies improve well-being and quality of life in nursing homes

Contrary to popular belief, technology is not at odds with age. In the CleceVitam residences they are clear about this and that is why they reinforce day by day their commitment to technological innovation, always aimed at promoting well-being and quality of life, as well as promoting active aging.



Text: Beatriz Garcia





“They are older, they don’t understand technology” “My mother driving a tablet? Impossible!” “Take off, take off, that’s too modern for me.” Some family members, society in general and even many older people often have the preconceived idea that the elderly and technology are like water and oil: impossible to mix. But the reality of the day to day in the residences CleceVitam shows the opposite: that new technologies are invaluable tools not only for controlling their health and maintaining their capacities (both physical and cognitive), but also for their relationship with their families, to remain connected with the society to which they belong and to create that feeling of home and community that is perceived in residences as CleceVitam Ceritania, in Cerdanyola del Vallès (Barcelona).

“The elderly and technology are not incompatible. Workshops have been held in our residences to bring them closer to people who had no prior knowledge or habit of using them, and we have seen that their use is not only compatible with age, but is something that motivates them and that interests them a lot. The curiosity they arouse leads them to share projects, doubts and experiences with each other. ”

Claudia Martins, Head of the CleceVitam Service in Catalonia.

Technology makes life easier, safer and more humane

The health crisis, and especially the most difficult months of strict confinement, have been a great boost for the use of technology in all areas (work, leisure, commerce …). And, of course, also inside the residences. CleceVitam Ceritania It opened its doors in 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, knowing that technology would be an essential ally. In this center, each of the residents is assigned a tablet integrated in their room where they are registered, at the moment, all the attention and care they receive (shower, food, accompaniment to the sink, personal hygiene, medication …). Thus, not only is this registration and control work streamlined, allowing more time for direct attention by the team of professionals with each user, but it also improves the tranquility of residents and their families and the security of being well cared for, in everything moment.

The CISCO Monitor, which allows meetings by videoconference, and the Edam Monitor, which is portable and wireless and makes it possible to control the vital signs of each user at any time and place of residence, also contribute to this. Then, at the end of each shift, the monitor is connected to the web network and results are exported directly to the global software program: in less than a minute, and without wasting time in paperwork, or omissions in control.



Inmu cushion, created for multisensory stimulation

Technologies have also been and continue to be key as a communication tool, since they allow residents to be in permanent contact with their family and their close environment. “Some residents have their smartphones, their tablets and have adapted to these tools to communicate with their families that, in the most restrictive periods, they could not see as often as they wanted. Video calls are a clear example of the adaptations that residences have had thanks to new technologies: for most residents, the first moment of seeing someone on the phone screen is shocking and then they want to know more, want to explore and learn how to do more with devices. That is where the professionals of our centers play a key role, teaching them, accompanying them and solving any questions that arise, ”says Claudia.

But in addition to the accompaniment and help to the elderly for the use of devices, CleceVitam Ceritania has implemented a digital platform called Famileo, which has become one more channel of communication, which allows the family and the close environment of the user to share photos and messages through the application (or the web). In addition, for those residents less well versed in the use of technology or those who simply want to have their memories on a tangible medium, a magazine is printed weekly so that they can see, on paper, everything that their family has wanted to share along the way. of the week.

Therapeutic and interactive technology

“Although at the beginning they tend to be a bit reluctant, when they realize that the use of the devices is quite intuitive, that they can use it without complications, they accept it and have a much better time doing the activities through technology, because it is novel , entertaining and encourages them to learn ”, adds Xènia Puig. Her role as a social educator of CleceVitam Ceritania is to coordinate the psychostimulation and recreational activities carried out in the center, paying special attention to introducing novelties and adapting them to the interests of the residents based on their preferences, tastes and hobbies.

Because the concept of some residences, like all CleceVitam, differs greatly from some preset ideas. They are homes for the people who choose to live in them, spaces where with personalized attention, they can continue developing their vital projects. The CleceVitam residences were born based on the Person-Centered Comprehensive Attention (AICP) model, which consists of knowing each user as much as possible so that their stay is unbeatable and their individualized and tailored attention. “It is not the person who has to adapt to the residence, but the residence that has to adapt to the person,” sums up Claudia Martins. This methodology requires personalizing assistance based on the user’s history, preferences, values, and expectations.





With this premise, Xènia and the rest of the team design the most appropriate activities and therapies, both individual and group. Keeping in mind the technological innovations that can be introduced to promote well-being, quality of life and active aging of users. “Among the occupations that arouse the greatest enthusiasm from residents are, for example, crafts. Through them, skills such as creativity and fine motor skills are worked on, and for this the Yeti Tablet is very useful ”, says the social educator. It is a very simple and intuitive xxl version of the tablet that offers endless possibilities. “It is a very useful visual resource, we can look for new ideas of crafts that they like and follow the step by step in an easier and more motivating way.” They also use this large tablet for board games, such as Memory or Pasapalabra, which invite more to participate precisely because they are interactive and which train their cognitive abilities while enhancing sociability. “Technologies have shown that they serve to work on group cohesion in coexistence units. The fact of playing games as a team serves to enhance the feeling of belonging to the community of the center ”, adds Xènia Puig.

The Yeti Tablet allows the use of more than three million applications. For Paula Gil, one of the residents, her favorite is YouTube and she is looking forward to connecting every afternoon. “I love music, both ancient and modern and I put it on that giant screen so I can sing and follow the lyrics of the songs,” she says while waiting impatiently for her son’s arrival to go out together for a walk around the neighborhood.

Xènia Puig, social educator.

“In the residences, we try that the life project of the people remains active, that they continue to participate and live in society, that they are not left out or disconnected from what happens from the outside. And that includes technology, if society advances technologically, we ensure that residents can also enjoy these advances in their day-to-day life and that the team is able to think of meaningful and motivating activities with this aspect of innovation “, he explains Claudia Martins.

Relaxation, travel and culture: virtual reality is already part of the residences

In the daily lives of residents, aged 70 to 99, who have become CleceVitam Ceritania at home, there is time for everything. For relaxation, for fun and leisure, and for non-pharmacological therapies, both individual and group. At an individual level, residents can benefit from the effects of the Inmu Cushion, created for multisensory stimulation, which provides different benefits to people with cognitive impairment and improves behavioral disturbances.



360 projectoror

They can also have exhilarating experiences through virtual reality glasses. “Video projections are made that take into account the emotional well-being of the person and that are significant depending on the interests of each one: from visiting museums and monuments, to traveling anywhere in the world, swimming with dolphins, touching the sand from the beach or pedaling and exercising guided by the physiotherapist, while crossing different landscapes ”.

And to live experiences in a group or for those who get dizzy with glasses, there is the 360 ​​projectoror that allows you to be comfortably seated in an armchair while the room envelops you in an immersive environment. Virtual reality can be used for emotional and sensory stimulation, for the therapy of people with cognitive impairment or who have suffered cardiovascular accidents. It is also beneficial for treating chronic pain, by stimulating the brain to block the receptors that cause it, just as a pain reliever would. In this sense, the 360 ​​projectoror has great relevance in the unit of highly dependent people of the residence. And also, of course, it can be used simply to have a moment of relaxation and enjoyment. “It’s fantastic!”, Sums up Paula Gil who, in her seventies, enjoys these experiences like the most.