Netflix: Do not look up gives an ironic look at the end of the world – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Meryl streep she walks through a presidential office wearing a very colorful dress and a somewhat wicked smile. She is playing a character, the president of a United States that is crumbling inside, but she seems to be in another world, encoding on another frequency.

Hollywood’s most loved and respected star has the power to save the world thanks to his character as Jane orlean, a clueless, banal president dedicated more to her image than to the devastating news that reaches her office. The queen of Hollywood had a lot of fun turned into a shocking caricature of power in Don’t look up (Don’t Look Up), the risky satire of Netflix about the apocalypse that opens on December 24 and also has on board Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett as protagonists.

Since the script came into your hands and after a conversation with the director Adam McKay, Streep was moved by this crazy, but at the same time very plausible (and possibly close) plot around the end of humanity. It all fit for a narrative that is sometimes exaggeratedly cartoonish, awkward and relevant in these times of covid, environmental alarms and new ideological fears. Don’t look up he had that mocking tone to see the queen of Hollywood deploy your talent along the dangerous paths of irony.

Jane Orlean is used to hearing bombing reports, checking popularity stats, and using her networks and image to further anesthetize her loyal devotees and political enemies, but she wasn’t ready to take on the apocalypse.

The film is an adventure about something that many stay up late at night, but which at the same time does not seem to be a priority: the end of the world. In this plot, developed when the pandemic Covid-19 had already gained a lot of ground and the evidence of the ravages of climate change was no longer a distant assumption, the experience of two astronomers who discovered that a gigantic comet could collide with the Earth and destroy it, and their odyssey, is recounted trying to warn the world what awaits her, but no one listens, not even the president of the most powerful nation in the world wants to.

A very serious subject that causes nervous laughter and incredulity – impossible for the viewer to assimilate – of a Jane Orlean that seems to have as a reference the nonsense and egomaniacal personality that some criticized of Donald trump during his tenure in the United States.

Even if Meryl streep he does not take sides and does not intend to give a critically political tone to his role, it is clear that power is in the wrong hands.

“Entertainment, music, movies get under the skin of people without pressure from politics, really the interesting thing about Don’t look up is what it shows about love, heartbreak and the need to put that at the center of a social discussion. There is a distortion of all this within history, but in reality, it is a clear and close message that we have to take charge of promoting life and preserving it on this Earth ”, commented in a testimony by Zoom Meryl Streep for EL TIEMPO .

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’

After his comment, the actress gave way to Leonardo Dicaprio, who accompanies her on this journey of destruction, humor and reflections that seek to be more profound.

DiCaprio, a star who for years has spent a lot of effort, time and money trying to save the planet or at least to draw attention to his deterioration, in this Netflix movie he becomes a simple and close astronomy professor who has to warn everyone about his fate.

He plays Randall Mindy, a highly competent scientist, but devoid of that image of incomprehensible and distant eminence that is sometimes exploited in many Hollywood movies.

This is a science-minded, low-key guy with a very deep understanding of his subject, who receives the worst news of his life when analyzing the discovery of one of his students –Kate dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) – during an astronomy graduate class.

Leonardo DiCaprio does not want the world to end, but he found in this film an original way of telling it. None of the heroic romanticism of Deep Impact government institutions or the cult of american superhero that was seen in Armageddon, much less that tender idealization of the hecatomb, that was that mixture of comedy and drama of Finding a friend at the end of the world.

Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers something brutal for humanity.

Now the mentor and his student in Do not look up start the journey to try to stop something that is inevitable, but as the first is a typical father of a family who does not work in the Pot and the second is a somewhat apathetic, revolutionary student with serious problems to achieve good social dynamics, her saving exercise is gradually getting complicated.

Dibiasky and Mindy They collide with a world that has other priorities, that vibrates with the speed of the tweet of a pop star who breaks the networks when he gives his boyfriend a new opportunity or a viral video that records followers for his tender staging. But nobody seems to react to the idea of ​​extermination. Nobody believes them and they even take reckless positions and talk about secret agendas.

The scientists They feel firsthand the banality, fear and corruption of their world and at times are amazed at the lack of empathy they receive in their mission, although there is a glimmer of hope. A gloomy panorama of which, however, one as a spectator laughs a lot, has fun.

“It is interesting how the director Adam McKay managed to create in this comedy full of satire and caricature two characters who seem to be outside the system, but who are connected with science, data and truth“were his words.

“Kate Dibiaski is kind of like Greta thunberg who is open to giving her point of view and asserting herself, without trying to fit into the system, while my character is trying to do something good, but finds that she can get a bit caught up in the whole political fabric and between flashes of fame or recognition ”, he acknowledges Leonardo Dicaprio in his speech for EL TIEMPO.

Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perry caricature the media within the ‘Don’t Look Up’ story.

Randall Mindy tries to get them to take everything she says seriously, but she becomes just another character in a show. Some consider him the sexiest astronomer at the end of the world and a certain excess of media recognition affects the essence of his campaign.

There is harsh criticism of media and the digital networks and some mockery of the gurus, of the billionaires with saving pretenses and of those who pull the strings that make possible the other show by Jane Orlean and her entourage of presidential advisers.

“He has a personal journey during this process that will make him understand many things about what is important in life and what we should all reconnect with when faced with the idea of ​​destruction. To think about him again environment, on the planet, it is essential, but we must also give humanity a space and solidarity to think about the future“, Stressed the actor.

DiCaprio does not lose hope outside of fiction that the world can be saved and makes a superhuman effort in front of the cameras so that the fiction of Netflix do not just remain in the shocking poison of raw humor, but the public laugh, think and look up and around to assess what they have and what they can lose.

What did the critics say?

Do not look up is nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes in the category of best comedy, actor, actress and script in the same genre, although some of the reactions of critics have been contrasting.

For Mic LaSalle From the San Francisco Chronicle: “It could be the funniest movie of 2021, but it could also be the most depressing, and that strange combination makes it a unique experience.” The critic acknowledges that the director manages to make people laugh while being convincing about the end that awaits humanity.

Adam McKay giving instructions to Jennifer Lawrence on the filming of the film.

While Peter debruge, from Variety magazine, acknowledges that there are surprises: “EIt is a different catastrophe film in which the threat is not what is to come, but the current state of things ”. Contrary is the vision of Carlos Boyero of El País de España, who defines it as a “political satire that turns into a graceless boredom despite DiCaprio, Streep or Lawrence”. In addition, Ethan vestby Film Stage’s comedy says it’s “Adam McKay’s doomsday comedy that gets better than he misses.”

