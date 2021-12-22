Nandi Bushell shares her admiration for Billie Eilish with a cover of “Happier Than Ever”

Nandi Bushell She is the rock prodigy girl and she has an increasing presence on social networks with her versions of other artists. A few hours ago, The 11-year-old made headlines for her portrayal of Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”. From his Instagram, the little girl shared a fragment of that cover and accompanied him with an epigraph in which he shows his fanaticism for the Californian singer and her brother: “I will love Billie and Finneas forever !!!”.

The fragment that Nandi shared is the end of the song, at which point the ballad of Eilish has an explosive moment of percussion. That served to make Bushell shine on drums, one of his favorite instruments. On the other hand, it is most likely that the young instrumentalist has chosen this song inspired by the energetic presentation that Billie gave in Saturday night Live A few weeks ago, because there the one born in Los Angeles gave a rather rocker style to such a composition. You can enjoy that clip at the end of this note.

It is also worth noting that “Happier Tha Ever” is the song that gives title to Eilish’s second album, which is part of our selection of the 50 best albums of 2021 and has also received several nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In early October, Nandi also honored Charlie Watts with a cover of “Gimme Shelter” and months earlier had collaborated with the Foo Fighters in person to play “Everlong” together.