Music by Colombian Yatra with Jay-Z and Beyoncé in fight for the Oscar

Los Angeles (AFP) – The song performed by Colombian Sebastián Yatra entered the final stretch of the fight for the Oscar for best original song, along with artists such as Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Jay-Z, according to the list of finalists revealed this Tuesday by the Academy.

The ballad “Dos Caterpillars” -written by Lin-Manuel Miranda- from the soundtrack of the animated film “Encanto” is among the 15 competitors, as is “Be Alive” by pop superstar Beyoncé, written for “King Richard “, and” Guns Go Bang “, by her husband, Jay-Z, who scored the western” The Harder They Fall. “

Ariana Grande appears in the satire “Don’t Look Up”, in which her character – a pop star – sings the hit “Just Look Up” to implore people to take seriously the threat of an approaching comet. to the earth.

The list of finalists will be reduced to five before the Oscars ceremony to be held in March.

Billie Eilish’s song for “No Time To Die” also entered the selection.

In addition to the contenders for the original song, the Academy also released the list of the fifteen finalists – chosen from among 92 candidates – for best international film.

“Noche de fuego”, by the Salvadoran-Mexican director Tatiana Huezo, was selected, as was the Spanish “El buen patron”, directed by Fernando León de Aranoa and starring Javier Bardem, and the Panamanian “Plaza Catedral”.

The list includes favorites like the Italian “The Hand of God”, by Paolo Sorrentino; the Japanese “Drive My Car”, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and based on a short story by the writer Haruki Murakami; as well as Denmark’s “Flee”, which mixes animation and film, and in which director Jonas Rasmussen follows the journey of an Afghan refugee to Europe.

The piece also competes in the category of best documentary.

Each country can submit a nomination for the best international film.

France, which holds the highest number of nominations in this category, will have to watch the award ceremony in 2022 as a spectator, since the list left out “Titane”, winner of the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Julia Ducournau, the ultraviolent film portrays a serial killer who has sex with cars, and who tries to make a firefighter believe that he is her lost son.

