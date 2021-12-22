Movie premieres: Rachel Zegler, the Hollywood dance queen who got her role in ‘West Side Story’ for a tweet | Film and Television

Not everyday a young aspiring actress becomes the most popular woman in Hollywood, and much less if the role that has catapulted you to stardom comes from a tweet. Yes Rachel zegler, 20, conquered the heart of Steven spielberg it was because it was recorded while singing I feel pretty Y Tonight, two of the songs he composed Leonard bernstein for the West side story original, and shared them in the timeline in which promising new talents were solicited for the project.

Zegler, his voice and his charisma triumphed. Spielberg saw in this young woman of Colombian descent a potential movie star. They called her, she made several castings and the camera tests that he shot alongside Ansel Elgort, as well as the chemistry they gave off, crowned her as the chosen one from a group of more than 30,000 actresses who were applying for the role, an experience that she considers unique and that has obviously opened the doors of the film industry wide for her.

The actress welcomes us to the other side of the screen, visibly excited for the great critical reception that the film is having around the world. She is clear that her predecessor, the West side story original, she is a tough competitor, but remember that the material Spielberg wanted to draw inspiration from was not the 1961 film but the musical that gave rise to that movie, so it is known that this new update of the classic is quite different.

“The intention was never to improve the 1961 classic but to reimagine the 1957 Broadway musical,” explains the actress. «What makes our film so special was that we recreated the historical context of that time, the San Juan Hills of Manhattan, a neighborhood in which Puerto Rican migrants and the rest of the underprivileged classes were slowly being displaced. That context, created by [el dramaturgo] Tony Kushner and the spectacular research he did on the time, adds enormous complexity to the characters and their disputes.

Rachel Zegler knows that both Steven Spielberg and Jerome robbins, author of the original musical, are inspired by William Shakespeare. The tragic spirit runs through the arteries of West side story. «The original idea was inspired by Romeo and julietto. That was the germ. It started out as an East Side musical between Jews and Catholics in New York but eventually ended up on the West Side following the demolition of San Juan Hill, all in the Context of disputes between Puerto Ricans and whites, Irish and Americans, who believed that they owned the territory by the mere fact of being born in the United States.

What’s more, West side story is an extremely pertinent film because it comes at a socially turbulent moment in U.S, partly because of the controversial racial confrontations sponsored by the Black Lives Matter, partly because of the last blows of the anti-immigration speech of Donald trump. «The subject has never been as convenient as it has been, although it has always been convenient. There have always been differences, conflicts between different groups for reasons of ethnicity and origin. You were born here? What language do you speak? There are so many reasons why people want to hate themselves, and I think the core of the movie is that love prevails over all of that. When Maria and Tony meet for the first time they know how dangerous it is for both of them to be together and they decide to do it despite everything. Something that I find precious.