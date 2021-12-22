Motivational movies and series: the list of streaming titles, recommended by psychologists | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

Although it sounds incredible, sometimes, thinking about movies is thinking about mental health. In the psychology classes of the National University of Mar de Plata, Argentina, the students are not only illustrated with readings and the teachers’ discourse, but also discuss the narratives of certain films and series to learn about the emotions and thoughts of the characters. In Peru, we have more than one psychologist who, very similar to the dynamics of Argentine university classes, recommends their patients to see stories in therapy. Luckily, many of these are found on streaming platforms, such as Netflix and HBO Max.

In the same way that the cinema can be an incredible tool to promote the change of beliefs in the patient, it is also capable of increasing stress. It is not the same to see the movie “Eat, pray, love” (HBO Max) with Julia Robert traveling the world than “The Rite” (Netflix) with Anthony Hopkins as the exorcist. In this sense, the clinical psychologists Almudena Pérez Tello, Christian Martínez, Maribel Briceño and Cynthia Chuyes think the same.

For this reason, with the help of Saltar Intro, we have prepared together with them a list of quite entertaining films that are linked to personal improvement, self-knowledge, human sexuality and self-esteem.

QUALIFICATION MOVIE OR SERIES YEAR RECOMMENDATION PLATFORM Our lovers Film 2016 Maribel briceño Netflix People coming and bah Film 2018 Maribel briceño Netflix Story of a marriage Film 2019 Maribel briceño Netflix A + joins Film 2015. Maribel briceño Netflix Altarpiece Film 2017 Christian martinez Netflix Both Film 2005 Christian martinez Cineapart Kiki, love is made Film 2016 Christian martinez Google play Sex education Serie 2020 Christian martinez Netflix Wanderlust Serie 2018 Christian martinez Netflix How to be single Film 2016 Cynthia chuyes Apple TV Rental Miracles from heaven Film 2016 Cynthia chuyes Netflix The crystal castle Films 2017 Cynthia chuyes Movistar Play Ram Dass going home Documentary film 2018 Cynthia chuyes Netflix Brené Brown: the call of courage Documentary film 2019 Cynthia chuyes Netflix The journey of grieving TED TALK Short film 2020 Cynthia chuyes Youtube The mind in a nutshell Serie 2021 Cynthia chuyes Netflix Eat Pray Love Film 2010 Almudena Perez Tello HBO Max Looking for happiness Film 2006 Almudena Perez Tello HBO Max Things to clean Serie 2021 Almudena Perez Tello Netflix Million Dollar Baby Film 2004 Almudena Perez Tello Prime Video Mcfarland USA Film 2015. Almudena Perez Tello Disney plus

Just to mention a few. ‘Our Lovers’ (Netflix) is a Spanish film recommended by the master therapist in family counseling, Maribel Briceño. It is about two people who meet and are going through a theme of betrayal, infidelity. “Both are deceived by their partners and go through the duel together. It has a light way of going through pain. I think that if the majority of people went through certain dense situations, as in the case of the characters in the film, life would be a little easier for a person, because the touch of humor always helps ”, says the specialist.

For his part, Christian Martínez, the clinical psychologist of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (PUCP), specialist in human sexuality and gender, attached to Saltar Intro a list of films that touch on the theme of diversity to better understand its roots and liberate some beliefs. For example, the mental health expert recommends “Retablo” (Netflix), which opposes the question of the sexual identity of a character within the Andean vision. He also added “Both” (Cineaparte), a 2005 Peruvian film that shows the overcoming of intersex people, despite the violence to which they are exposed in Peru.

Martínez also recommends series, such as “Kiki, love is made” (Google Play), a story starring the actress from “La casa de papel”, Belén Cuesta, and the Spanish actor from “La casa de las flores”, Paco Lion. The comedy revolves around the life of a group of couples who discover ways to encourage pleasure and thoroughly explore their emotions. Similarly, he recommends “Sex Education”, a film that has broken with beliefs in a globalized world. “This generation of teens are open to exploration and change. It shows what aspects have changed today, compared to the adult generation, “he says.

On the other hand, the clinical psychologist and mental health blogger Almudena Pérez Tello, recommends “Eat, pray and love” and “In search of happiness”, two classics of self-discovery that, if you have not seen it yet or if you have already seen it, it doesn’t matter, because they are tireless. They always give a feeling of getting back to life and moving on.

For her part, the clinical psychologist and mental health blogger Cynthia Chuyes Ruiz, like Pérez Tello, includes in the list the film starring Julia Roberts, but adds some other talks and documentaries with self-help reasons, such as “Brené Brown: The Call of Courage ”, the stand-up format, and TED TALK’s“ The Journey of Grieving ”.

“When I want to encourage the patient to take emotional risks, depending on the case, I recommend the movie ‘Brené Brown: the call of courage’. It talks about how vulnerability is understood as weakness, when in reality a person, being vulnerable is when they have to be bravest … And how vulnerability is the only way to connect with everything and everyone, as well as a way to live fully, ”says Chuyes Ruiz.

‘Mente bonita’ is an Instagram page that recommends two films: “Stories of a marriage” (2019) and “The Bélier family” (2019). The first was awarded last year at the Oscar Award and the second was on Amazon Prime Video until recently, a pity not anymore. It also lists “Coco” (2017) found on Disney Plus and “The boy who tamed the wind” (2019), available on Netflix.

“Did you know that cinema is also a source of inspiration when it comes to cultivating a beautiful mind? (…) A series of films that will help you to see situations from another perspective, to appreciate the power of the present and to face things in a decisive and resilient way. Without a doubt, all of them will remove something in you and add to a deep reflection on your life ”, says the copy of the page.

And finally, the Mexican clinical psychologist and film lover Adály E. López Sierra, from her page ‘1 minute of psychology’, comments on certain healthy movies to watch, for example, “Encanto”, which will premiere on the Disney Plus platform still on December 24th. “This film talks about the role that each one has in the family,” he points out in a video posted on his account.

