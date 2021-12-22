More than 70 animal species found under the ice of Antarctica

This discovery reminded us To the mangrove forest of Mexico: Surprise girl were taken by scientists who found more than 70 animal species under a huge and thick layer of ice in Antarctica. Yes, a team of experts was able to verify this finding and they published everything in a study in a scientific journal.

More than 70 animal species found in Antarctica

According to the study that was published in the journal Current Biology, scientists found 77 animal species under a huge Antarctic ice sheet. Yes, the collection of these began in 2018, by researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute of Germany, who used hot water to drill two holes of almost 200 meters each in the Ekström platform, in the southeastern Weddell Sea.

It was when they reached the seabed that the experts found the more than 70 animal species, among which were saber-shaped bryozoans such as Melicerita obliqua and serulid worms such as Paralaeospira sicula.

For the scientists, this finding was very important due to the great variety of species, and more because they were found several kilometers away from the open sea, where there are more sources of food and light. It should be noted that small predators and scavengers such as fish, worms or jellyfish had already been found before, but organisms like these had never been discovered in hostile habitats..

“The discovery of so much life in these extreme conditions is a complete surprise and reminds us how Antarctic marine life is so unique and special”said David Barnes, a marine biologist with the British Antarctic Survey and lead author of the study.

They do not know how these species feed

On the other hand, as the author of the study points out, they have no idea how these animals eat, since most of them eat microalgae, but no plants or algae can live in this environment: “The big question is how do these animals survive and proliferate here?”.

Faced with this unknown, the researchers believe that there must be a kind of network of algae transported by marine currents under the enormous ice sheet.. And yes, it seems to be the most possible theory, as this would explain that the microscopy carried out by the team showed that the annual growth of four of the species was comparable to that of similar animals in habitats of the open marine Antarctic shelf.

Also Gerhard Kuhn, a co-author of the study, said the following: “Despite living 3-9 kilometers from the nearest open water, an oasis of life may have existed continuously for almost six thousand years under the ice shelf.”.

Finally, the scientists warned that climate change and the melting of ice are rapidly reducing the time available to study and protect these ecosystems.

* With information from RT