More than 30 brands of shampoo recalled in the US for possible carcinogenic content

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

P&G hair products

Image source, Getty Images

Home products giant Procter & Gamble announced the voluntary recall of aerosol and shampoo products from brands such as Pantene, Herbal Essences and Old Spice due to a content problem.

In the affected products there were “unexpected levels” of benzene, a chemical that can cause disease, including cancer, when a person experiences high exposure to the substance.

The product recall also includes the Aussie, Waterless and Hair Food brands for a total of 32 presentations which are made in the United States and sold primarily in North America.

Benzene is commonly found in motor fuels and is used by some industries to make plastics and resins.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker