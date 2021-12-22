Mila Kunis insists that she showers “every day” – Publimetro México

Several weeks ago Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, made controversial comments by revealing their children’s hygiene habits. Now, the actress decided to clear things up a bit in the recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show: “I take a bath everyday”. Although this phrase could have erased all the ridicule received, he added a but: “I don’t wash my hair every day. I don’t think that’s a necessity ”.

He also assured that if he tries to bathe his daughters every day, but the universe does not conspire in favor of this gesture. “I wake up every day, like, ‘Today I’m going to shower my children’ … And then bedtime passes, and I forgot to feed them.” He also revealed that the entire bathroom conversation took “such a turn” when it went viral due to a journalist asking Dax Shepard about it, because the comments were made on his podcast. “He says, ‘I’m the one who started this conversation!’” Mila laughed.

Mila and Ashton are parents to Wyatt and Dimitri, and it was in late July 2021 that news about their bathroom habits went viral. “I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t shower much anyway,” Mila explained. “But when I had children, they didn’t wash them every day either. I was not that father who bathed my newborns, never.

Ashton Kutcher Supports Mila Kunis Incentive

Ashton was in the interview with her, adding: “If you can see the dirt on them, wipe them off. Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense ”. Within minutes of hearing this phrase, the memes hit social media and went viral. To further surprise, several other celebrities began to comment on their own shower habits like Jake Gyllenhaal.

After weeks, in mid-August the couple mocked the controversy with a video on Instagram. Together in the bathroom, while their children bathed, with Ashton videotaping Mila saying, “Are you trying to hurt them with water? It’s ridiculous!”. The actress burst out laughing and said: “We are bathing our children!”