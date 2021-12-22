Microsoft is giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to some users

At specific times such as Black Friday or special times such as Christmas, those from Redmond usually surprise their users with different gifts, such as gift card of different amounts or months of Xbox Game Pass, as it seems to be happening this time, as several users have reported via Reddit, that Microsoft is giving away 5 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to specific Xbox Live Gold users, who call themselves All-Star Gold.

As you can see below, a user has received an Xbox message on their console, with a 5-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code. In said message to this All-Star Gold member, it is also mentioned that their subscription will continue at the same price after the Game Pass Ultimate membership ends.

This promotion appears to be reaching only special Xbox Live Gold subscribers who would never have enjoyed an Xbox Game Pass subscription. So now, they are receiving the great gift of 5 months of subscription to enjoy the best video game subscription service in the world. Without a doubt, this is a great strategy for Microsoft to continue adding users to Xbox Game Pass.

You know, if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription, don’t forget to take a look at your message box on Xbox. With good luck, you will receive 5 months of gift for Xbox Game Pass. Although it seems that to access this gift, the requirement is to be one of the All-Star Gold.