Mick Jagger, Harrison Ford and more

In Hollywood, the divorce It can be a very lucrative industry not only for the lawyers of the stars, but also for one of the two members of the couple. In accordance with the laws of California, often the spouse who receives less income is entitled to receive maintenance for as long as he or she needs, as long as the ex has the financial means to provide for it.

In other words: when signing the papers to end the marriage, many people they receive more money than they ever dreamed of earning in their life. This is demonstrated by these Hollywood cases that broke the piggy bank!





Mick Jagger’s millionaire divorce from Jerry Hall: the price of an addiction

The leader of the Rolling Stones and the texan model Jerry Hall They began their romantic relationship in 1977. After almost two decades of living together without papers, the couple finally married in Bali celebrating a beautiful Hindu ceremony. Everything seemed rosy, until In 1999 Jerry found out that Mick had been unfaithful to him and raised the divorce.

It was then that the plot became entangled, because according to Mick, “We were never married!”. The Mick Jagger’s net worth at the time of their marriage annulment it was estimated at about 325 million dollars (This year it already increased to 360 million). But due in part to Mick’s dispute regarding the legality of the marriage ceremony, Jerry Hall ‘only’ received a payment that ranged from 15 and 25 million dollars.

And also a great lesson: “I managed Mick quit heroinBut I never got him to leave the women, “said Jerry, who had four children with the incorrigible hummingbird –Elizabeth, James, Georgia may Y Gabriel. Today, she is happily married to the billionaire Rupert Murdoch, who at 90 years of age is more than a quarter of a century older than her.

When did Michael Douglas and Diandra Douglas get divorced? The price of an addiction, part two

Michael Douglas Y Diandra They got divorced after 23 years of marriage, due to the evil that afflicts many famous couples: the infidelity. But according to Michael, his constant escapades with other women were not due to a moral fault but to a psychological condition that left him totally unable to resist temptation: the sex addiction.

But the addiction cost the actor dearly Ant-man, well he had to shell out $ 45 million to your ex, about which he declared at the time: “I should have parted with her long before.”

In 2000, Douglas married the beautiful Catherine Zeta-Jones, who added a clause in his prenuptial contract that guarantees $ 2.8 million for every year she remains married to Michael, plus a ‘bonus’ of five million dollars, if you catch him in an infidelity. This is called preventive medicine!

Paul McCartney and the divorce that was “hell” with Heather Mills

All you need is love and lawyers. In the year 2002, Sir Paul McCartney Y Heather Mills they sealed their love with a lavish $ 3.2 million wedding, held in a romantic castle in Ireland. But the dream wedding soon turned into a marriage infernal.

Heather accused Paul of truncate his race (although there is little evidence that she was ever, as she puts it, a famous model) and he said she was so paranoid that she even recorded her phone conversations. To no one’s surprise, in 2006 the couple separated and in 2008 – after two years of a public and all-out legal battle – a judge awarded Mills $ 48.6 million.

Upon hearing the judge’s decision, Mills threw a jug of cold water at his lawyer. Fiona Shackleton, because according to people close to the former model “she expected much more.” After such drama, Paul admitted, “marrying Heather has been the worst mistake of my life”. And the most expensive.

The temptations of fame that led to Kevin Costner and Cindy Silva’s divorce

Kevin Costner he was a young man All-American when he met Cindy Silva in 1975, while the two were studying in the California State University. Three years later they were married. But during the flight back from their honeymoon in port Vallarta, a curious passenger changed their lives forever: the Welsh actor Richard Burton, who chatted with Kevin and relived his dream of being an actor.

Cindy supported him along the way, but as so often happens, The Hotter Kevin’s Career Got, The Cooler His Marriage Cooled. The temptations of fame and the irresistible power of libido were stronger than the actor’s love for Cindy, and she, tired of his infidelities, demanded him to divorce in 1994.

Cindy walked away with a broken heart and 80 million dollars in your pocket. Today, Kevin is married to the former model Christine Baumgartner and he says that he is aware of what he has done, and that perhaps any of us could have done better. “But I have always tried to live without fear,” he declared at the time.

Harrison Ford’s millionaire divorce from the late Melissa Mathison

In 2004, Harrison Ford and his wife Melissa Mathison they divorced citing “differences irreconcilable “, a very useful term that ranges from infidelity to boredom.

After 18 years of marriage, and since there was no prenuptial agreement, the judge decreed that Melissa was to receive $ 90 million in spousal support. From that moment, the only irreconcilable thing was the actor’s bank account, who undoubtedly tried to increase it before proposing to her. Callista Flockhart, with whom today he is happily married. And although Harrison is a very private man and does not shed any light on his personal life, we bet that this time he did sign a prenup.

Madonna felt “in a jail” when she married Guy Ritchie

When Madonna and the English film director Guy Ritchie they got married in the year 2000, neither of them had a clue what he was getting into. In 2008, when they signed the papers of divorce, she finally recognized it: “I was in a jail”, said the material diva, “I felt that I had entered a soap opera”, admitted Ritchie.

This time, he was the one who received the economic bonanza, since due to the greater economic income of Madge, as Guy nicknamed her, the star had to pay her ex between 76 and 92 million dollars, a figure that includes the value of the house that the couple had in Ashcombe, in the west of England, as well as his London pub, the Punchbowl. “I guess it is one of the largest payments ever in a divorce agreement, “he said at the time Liz Rosenberg, Madonna’s representative.

Steven Spielberg and Amy Irving: Hollywood’s most expensive and shortest divorce

The principal’s divorce agreement Steven Spielberg and the actress Amy Irving It is one of the most expensive in the entire history of the United States, because the Spielberg’s net worth at the time of the termination of the marriage was billion dollars. Yes, you read that right. Don’t forget that the director is the man behind hits like Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, ET and the films of Indiana Jones.

Of course the agreement prenuptial de Spielberg was not so generous, but he made a very serious tactical error: wrote it on a napkin while dining with Amy at a restaurant, instead of writing an official contract in front of a lawyer. As expected, the judge ruled out the validity of the improvised “prenup.”

And that’s how after only four years of marriage, Amy received no less than $ 100 million. Moral: paper, especially when it is a napkin, does not hold everything.

Neil Diamond acted like a gentleman in his millionaire divorce from Marcia Murphey

If you know the music of Neil Diamond, you know the creator of “September Morn”, “Hello Again” and “Sweet Caroline” is a Romantic incurable. What you may not know is that Diamond is also such a gentleman. The singer-songwriter married Marcia in 1969, when he had not yet achieved international fame, and she supported him every step of the way.

Citing the famous “irreconcilable differences”, the couple divorced in 1995 and the judge ruled that Diamond had to pay his ex half of his fortune of 300 million dollars. I mean, $ 150 million, which equates to 5.5 million for each year they were married. But far from fighting the court decision or misrepresenting his ex-wife, Diamond stated, “She is worth every penny.”

Tom Cruise looked smarter than he thought when he divorced Katie Holmes

The strange case of Katie Holmes attracts attention for being the exception to the rule. The actress was married for six years with one of the richest men on the planet, Tom Cruise, and had a daughter, Suri cruise, with the.

However, she only receives the comparatively modest sum of $ 400,000 annually in child support payments. What happened here? Before vowing love to each other and “till death do us part”, Tom made Katie signed a prenuptial agreement that excluded her from receiving part of her fortune, estimated at 250 million dollarss.

Although Tom jumped on the couch on the Oprah Winfrey show while shouting from the rooftops his love for Katie (and becoming the laughing stock of the world), the Scientologist actually I was not as crazy in love as it seemed. Do not forget that it was Cruise who filed the divorce complaint with his ex, Nicole Kidman, shortly before celebrating his 10 years of marriage with the Australian.

In this way, he avoided having to pay him half of his fortune, according to California law. As these cases prove, love may be priceless, But in Hollywood, divorce does cost dearly.

What do you think of the most expensive divorces in Hollywood history?