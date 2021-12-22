Meryl Streep kissed Mark Ruffalo on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ – she won Meryl’s heart

John Phillips via Gettyimages



Meryl Streep is a movie icon: her successful career, which has added 21 Oscar nominations, of which she won three, makes her a true cinema legend.

Her talent has earned her the applause of audiences, critics and many of her fellow actors such as Mark Ruffalo, who not only praised her work as an actress but also her beauty, which completely won over Meryl’s heart and curiosity. by James McAvoy. We tell you.

The Graham Norton Show It was the scene where Meryl did not miss the opportunity to plant a kiss on Mark. On the British show, Streep explained that Hollywood is usually not very good with actresses when they reach a certain age. In her case, when she turned 40, she received three job offers to play witches on the big screen.

I felt like they were sending me a signal about how Hollywood feels about people turning 40. I felt bad.

When Meryl revealed that she felt bad about this, Mark had the perfect response to make her feel better. The actor declared that a lot had changed in the last FIVE years since he lived this situation with Hollywood. An answer that, beyond shedding light on Streep’s successful career, also praised her beauty and young countenance, since in reality, at that time, Meryl was not 45 years old, but 65.

Graham Norton immediately hinted that it was a clever and subtle compliment, while Meryl approached Mark with her arms outstretched. The Hulk actor reciprocated the supposed hug but to his surprise, the Oscar winner took him by the face and planted a kiss that he certainly did not expect but received delightedly.

From the first moment in which the actress placed her lips on his, the surprise invaded him and he remained present to such a degree that seconds after the tender exchange the actor continued without believing it.



The kiss not only drew applause from the audience but also the curiosity of James McAcoy, the third guest of the night, who approached Mark and asked “Can I smell it?” in an attempt to catch the scent of Streep on Ruffalo’s lips.

Meryl accepted that she had been searching all night for an excuse to do that, while Mark revealed that her compliments usually don’t end as incredible as the one she experienced. We leave you the complete video so you can enjoy the emotion of the actor.

