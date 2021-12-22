Mbappé signs for Dior and replaces Depp as face of Sauvage

Kylian Mbappé is trying to solve his football future by renewing for Paris Saint Germain, where he currently plays, or by going to another club, such as Real Madrid. Meanwhile the fascination beyond the field of play for this striker of Algerian and Cameroonian descent grows. Almost coinciding with its 23rd birthday, Dior has announced that it will be the face of its men’s fashion products and perfumes. “Today, the house of Dior is particularly happy to welcome Kylian Mbappé with whom it shares the same values ​​of excellence and generosity,” the statement said.

Mbappé will be the face of the line of men’s fragrances Dior Sauvage, which in the last five years announced the American actor Johnny Depp, 58 years old. According to Dior, Sauvage Eau de Parfum represents an olfactory interpretation of the desert in a twilight hour; “In the hour when the wolves come out and the sky catches fire, a new magic unfolds.”

Since last September the French ‘maison’ has officially dressed the Parisian team

And the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean with this mysterious look behind her sunglasses and that disheveled look fit perfectly with that spirit.

Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior men’s collections since 2018, is delighted with the choice of Kylian Mbappé as the image. The PSG footballer joins the long list of stars that Dior has as ambassadors: Charlize Theron, Natalie Portman, Jisoo from Blackpink, Anya Taylor-Joy, Beatrice Borromeo, Pierre Casiraghi, Yara Shahidi, Nina Dobrev, Iris Law or Jennifer Lawrence , among others.

Dior is the quintessential French fashion brand just turned 75. Last September it was announced that it had reached an agreement with Paris Saint Germain to officially dress the footballers until 2023, replacing Hugo Boss. The presence of stars in the team such as Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Ramos, Di Maria and Mbappé himself has been decisive for the maison enter the world of sports for the first time.

Mbappé is an icon in his country and one of the most desired faces by brands. In addition to being a key player in the France team, with whom he won the 2018 World Cup. That same year he was named the best young player by Fifa. On November 13, he scored the first quartet of goals in a game for the French team since 1958, and that served for France to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappé is involved in numerous charities such as the association Cordée Premiers , which provides sports initiatives for hospitalized children. And on January 20, 2020, he launched his own association Inspired by KM , whose main mission is to inspire children to achieve their goals.