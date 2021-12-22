Matthew Stafford, fastest reaching 50,000 passing yards, including playoffs

It took just 182 games for the Rams quarterback to break the 50,000-yard barrier.

The quarterback Matthew stafford became the twelfth quarterback in the history of the NFL to overcome the 50,000-yard barrier, including the playoffs.

The quarterback of Los Angeles Rams –who receiving the visit of the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night, because it was one of two games postponed by COVID-19 on the Week 15-, joined the exclusive club in the first half of the match, reached the mark in the fewest games in league history, too, achieving it in 182 matches.

No one has had 50,000 passing yards in fewer games than Matthew Stafford’s 182. AP Photo

The Rams, with a 9-4 record, welcomed their divisional rivals Seahawks on Tuesday, after the meeting could not be held as part of the Sunday action due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Stafford plays his first season with the Rams, a team he reached via an offseason trade after 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions.

For the game, Stafford completed 21 of 29 shipments for 244 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the victory of The Angels, by 20-10.

In the same match, the wide receiver Cooper kupp set the franchise record in receptions for one season, beating the previous record of Isaac bruce.

Kupp started the game with 113 catches in the campaign, six from his mark Bruce since the 1995 campaign. He achieved the 120th reception of the season, to surpass Bruce –a member of the Hall of Fame-, in sending a 6-yard touchdown in the third period.

There were nine receptions in the game for Kupp, including two scoring, to rank 122 so far this year. Kupp now he has 20 receptions for his closest pursuer of the season, Tyreek hill, of the Kansas city chiefs.