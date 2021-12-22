Matrix Resurrection: Keanu Reeves reveals if he would take the blue pill

Have you ever wondered if we are in the real world?

Keanu reeves He confessed that acting in The Matrix and being part of the saga has helped to think about the world and your place in it. “You know, relationships, technologies, societies, culture, politics, business, all kinds of different systems. Being part of the Matrix is ​​really giving me a kind of context to watch them investigate, to rethink them. “

Of interest: Spider-Man: No Way Home already surpassed an Avengers record

For her part, Carrie Anne, revealed that these tapes have created a change in her because her mind is expanded when watching movies “in fact, today I continue to explore some of the topics we talked about in the saga “.

“And then as the person who plays the role in the movie, I’ve grown a lot just playing it and having the opportunity to do all the different things that I have to do. to become Trinity…further, work with Keanu and and with Lana… that has also changed me. So I experienced The Matrix in my own personal experience and I also enjoy it as someone who is watching movies, it’s great to have that possibility. “

See also: ‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’: emotional trailer comes out

Would they take the red pill or the blue pill?

Reeves recognized that I would choose the red pill and clarified that sometimes it can be believed that choosing the red pill can be a bad thing, but “assuming that the actually, it’s going to be difficult and certainly in The Matrix, it seems that it will be difficult, but maybe we can work on what the red pill offers us as a good thing, as something better.

“Yes, the idea of red pill life can be beautiful too“added the actor.

To its turn, Carrie Anne He commented that waking up after choosing the red pill is very hard, since entering reality begins from a birth canal.

Must Know: Netflix: Series and Movie Releases December 20-26

“You know… that’s tough and tough… very tough and then freedom comes along. But what do you do when you realize that all of that wasn’t true, right? It’s difficult.”