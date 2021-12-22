Marvel: Keanu Reeves meets with Kevin Feige to discuss his involvement in the MCU

HA few months ago a fan theory emerged (which some took as an official report) in which there was talk of Keanu reeves as the perfect actor to play Marc Spector, the mercenary who after a near-death experience found in a desert temple the powers of the mythical Lunar knight. We recently learned that Moon knight is already being interpreted by Oscar Isaac in the Marvel series for Disney +. So Keanu has a future in the MCU? Fortunately, it does.

In 2019 during an interview to discuss this topic, Kevin Feige had assured that Almost every project created at Marvel Studios had a role for Keanu Reeves considered., but apparently the actor had not agreed. And not so much because of some lack of interest in the Marvel Universe, but rather they hadn’t found the right character for him.

Well now the actor of Matrix Resurrections (well, of all the Matrix, but you know, publicity) has stated that it was he who sought a new meeting with Feige to talk about a future inclusion of the actor in the largest Superhero Film Universe in history. This is what he mentioned in an interview for ComicBook:

We have met, and [Kevin Feige] he’s a great guy. Yes, but no, we have nothing yet, we have to find something. Keanu Reeves.

Who could Keanu Reeves play within the Marvel Universe?

It is nothing against the good Oscar Isaac, because at least what we could see in the Moon Knight teaser it is clear that the paper fits him well (If something has done well Marvel Studios are the castings), but Spector was a great character to play for Keanu. Now that that possibility is off the table (because you can’t create a multiverse for every Marvel hero) then you have to ask, What other character goes with him?

It is necessary to consider that at least one actor even more widely recognized than the main one appears in every Marvel movie, What Mickey rourke in Iron Man 2, Sir Anthony Hopkins in Thor, Tommy lee jones in Captain America or Silvester stallone in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In that case, Will Reeves be a main character, or a minor character of great importance in the story?

Let us remember that, although Fantastic four are one of the most anticipated (almost confirmed) films of Phase 4, there is still no one for the role of Reed Richards. With what was achieved in John Wick, a Frank Castle it would not be bad either, but since Charlie Cox is still Daredevil, there is hope that Jon Bernthal is still the Punisher.

In that case, why not a villain? To date, all MCU fans are still waiting for the great question of future Marvel movies, Who will be chosen to take the role of the greatest and most terrible villain in the comics, the ruler of Latveria, Victor Von Doom?