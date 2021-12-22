María Teresa Lelo, Anahuac leader in the publishing industry

Our graduate, María Teresa Lelo de Larrea, has had an outstanding professional career in prestigious magazines in the country.

María Teresa Lelo de Larrea González (Communication, gen. ’16) since she was studying she demonstrated her skills in communication and collaborated as coordinator of social networks for the Fundación Vuela, an institution that accompanies and supports children with cancer.

From 2015 to 2017, she served as social coordinator for Caras magazine, where she was in charge of writing articles, coordinating photo sessions and interviews with experts, as well as the coverage and organization of different events.

Such was her performance, that in August 2017 she became an entertainment and culture editor for the same magazine, being responsible for interviewing singers, actors, writers, filmmakers, athletes and art exhibitors, in addition to creating articles, fixed sections For each area, organize photographic sessions, related to the artistic environment, served as a publicity reporter and wrote and edited articles for the digital area.

During the six years that he worked at Caras México, he had the opportunity to cover some of the most important entertainment events such as the Latin Grammy, the Mexican Tennis Open and the visit of Pope Francis to Mexico, among others.

On the other hand, he has interviewed personalities, both national and international, from film, television, music and sports, among which are Alfonso Cuarón, Megan Fox, Maluma, Sebastián Yatra, Diego Luna, Alexander Zverev, Paris Hilton , Diego Boneta and Grigor Dimitrov.

Currently, Tere Lelo de Larrea González works for Grupo Expansión’s Quien magazine.

Congratulations on your achievements, Tere!