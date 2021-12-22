MakeTASM3: Call for return of Andrew Garfield in sequel to “The Amazing Spider-Man”

With the appearance of “Spider-Man: No Way Home“(NWH) on the big screen, Marvel and Disney have been successful not only at the box office, but also in public conversation: media and social media users have expressed different aspects of the film and its protagonists. Some Internet users have even demanded to include Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire on Sony and Disney’s new projects for their own Marvel Cinematic Universes (UCM).

On Twitter, in particular, the hashtag #MakeTASM3, through which different users have asked Sony It continues with the Peter Parker story from 2012.

Among the most prominent tweets of the trend, are those who ask Sony not to be “afraid of success”, in addition to others who consider that Andrew Garfield it also deserves its own trilogy just like Tobey Maguire Y Tom holland.

In accordance with Denis Leary, actor of “The Amazing Spider-Man“, the last installment of the film would have come out in June 2016 and would address the duel of the Spiderman before the death of Gwen stacy, interpreted by Emma Stone, as well as the appearance of Sinister six -or Sinister six, in English–, who would face the villain.

And it is that the actor of “Until the last man” moved the followers of Peter Parker for his performance and his connection with his protagonists, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.

Twitter users have not missed the trend to post their memes, some of which could have a spoiler from the latest spider man movie.

Despite the signs of affection to GarfieldThere were also those who criticized the “hypocrisy” of the fandom. “Now they want him back because of the media boom that was NWH, somewhat hypocritical, but as a fan of his saga, I hope it is achieved “, says a user.

What happened to “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” and Andrew Garfield?

Sony Pictures planned for this film to replicate Disney’s MCU – and with it, the success of “Avengers“of 2012–, by connecting the different superheroes that he had (characters such as Venom, the X-Men, among others), so the Peter Parker of Andrew Garfield he would become the protagonist of the franchise that would also have a fourth film.

In addition, the American production company planned other Spin-Offs such as “Venom” and the “Sinister six“However, plans to continue the story of Queens’ friendly neighbor were altered in 2015, when Sony Y Marvel agreed to include Spider-man at Disney’s MCU. A year later, Tom holland debuted with the red and blue suit in “Avengers: Civil War“.

