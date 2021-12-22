MakeTASM3: Call for return of Andrew Garfield in sequel to “The Amazing Spider-Man”

With the appearance of “Spider-Man: No Way Home“(NWH) on the big screen, Marvel and Disney have been successful not only at the box office, but also in public conversation: media and social media users have expressed different aspects of the film and its protagonists. Some Internet users have even demanded to include Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire on Sony and Disney’s new projects for their own Marvel Cinematic Universes (UCM).

On Twitter, in particular, the hashtag #MakeTASM3, through which different users have asked Sony It continues with the Peter Parker story from 2012.

