Major Nelson recommends setting up your new Xbox Series before Christmas

It may seem like a recurring advice, but since the last generation of consoles, we know that all require a day 1 update that can lead to download, connection problems and a thousand more moves. Although luckily the new Microsoft consoles are a matter of plugging into a network cable and voila, there can be complications.

Faced with this possible scenario, Major Nelson (Larry Hryb), one of the visible heads of the games and entertainment division on Xbox, has spoken. The manager wanted to send a message to both new owners and new buyers of one of his machines.

Update your Xbox Series before giving it away

And it is that it is possible that you have bought the console to give it to someone and Hryb remembers that it is a good idea to take it out of the box and deliver it updated so that the person who gets it can connect and play without major headaches.

In addition, the manager has shared a link to the official Xbox website where they show in a short video and step by step how to configure the new machines.

Reminder: If you give someone a console for the holidays, take it out of the box, install the games, and update it so that person can play even faster. As a bonus: For Xbox One or Series X | S, if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can also play games directly from the cloud BEFORE installing the games, saving time and storage space.

PSA: If you are giving a console as a gift for someone for the Holiday – Take it out of the box, download and install and updates for them – so they can play even faster. The page can get you started https://t.co/nBtQJ4VbZi

[1/2] – Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) December 20, 2021

By the way, this advice is also valid for the day of kings in Spain. You are warned so now there are no excuses.