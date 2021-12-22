Looking for ‘chamba’? These are the trends of the professional areas for 2022 – El Financiero

With the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the appearance of the variant omicron, organizations accelerated the digitization process and telecommuting, which led to the emergence of new jobs with specialized skills, as in the case of analysts from Big data

In the second quarter of 2021, professional areas with greater number of employed focused on business administration and management, accounting, auditing and law, according to data from the Labor Observatory.

In contrast, the professions with the lowest demand are Earth Sciences, teacher training for upper secondary education students, and medical diagnosis and treatment technology.

Recruitment consultancy Hays indicates that labor demand it continues to grow in high-level skills, especially in technical areas such as IT, construction and engineering.

For this reason, he refers that some of the trends that will be observed in the Mexican labor market in 2022 they are:

· Data science: It is an area that requires knowledge of statistics, technical analysis and communication, data analysis, business development, computer science, machine learning, Big Data and programming language

Knowledge specialization

· Digital marketing

· Expansion of the labor market due to the growth of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs)

Machine learning engineer (specific branch of artificial intelligence), UX designer for digital platforms, robotics engineer, cloud engineer and data scientist are the five professions that Hays points out not only as trend for 2022, but for years to come.

The World economic forum raises five job skills that professionals must acquire so that next year they can compete in the job market:

Critical thinking and analysis

Active learning and training strategies

Creativity, originality and initiative

· Technological design and programming

Analytical thinking and innovation