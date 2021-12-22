list of iPhones compatible with Apple’s operating system

A list of iPhone compatible with iOS 16 has been leaked, revealing those models that will not support Apple’s next operating system. According to this information, the iPhone 6s would lag behind in the support of iOS 16, along with other iPhone models with similar characteristics. At the same time, other iPads would also fall by the wayside.

Seven Years of iOS 16 Compatibility Relying on the A9 Chip

A couple of years ago that iPhoneSoft, the French site reported that devices compatible with iOS 13 would also be compatible with iOS 14. Something that was finally confirmed. However, it also predicted that iOS 15 would not be compatible with the iPhone 6s, thing that didn’t happen. With this in mind, the rumor should be taken with some skepticism although it makes perfect sense.

The filtered list ensures that iPhones not compatible with iOS 16 will be these:

iPhone 6s.

iPhone 6s Plus.

First generation iPhone SE.

All of them share the A9 chip, this being the main culprit of its end of major version software support. Although, as we know, it does not have to mean that you do not receive more iOS 15 updates once iOS 16 is released. Apple released iOS 12.5.1 in January of this year, after several years of its supposed end.

Given the other iPad models feature the A9 chip or earlier in their guts, these would also lose compatibility with iPadOS 16. Specifically, they are the following:

iPad mini 4 (A8 chip).

iPad Air 2 (A8X chip).

iPad 5 (A9 chip).

iPad Pro from 2015 (A9X chip).

If this information is confirmed, the iPhone 6s will reach seven years of official support. This terminal was launched in 2015 and the foreseeable end of life of iOS 15 will be in September 2022, when it will be replaced by iOS 16.