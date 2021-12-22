LFA: They present the Kings of Jalisco

The city and the State will have a new team within the sport of tackles and grids, it is the Jalisco Kings, who from 2022 will play the Professional American Football League of Mexico (LFA).

Today the presentation of this new project was carried out, which will have as coach Ernesto Alfaro, who was champion with the Mayas team of Mexico City in the 2016 season and the 2017 campaign.

It was during the presentation that Alfaro said he was motivated to start this new project in his career, and he was excited about leading the Kings to get their first crown in this League.

“This is something that has been constant in my career, starting projects from scratch, and believe me that there is nothing more satisfying than seeing the results of a team that starts from the bottom and then achieves the champion trophy over time.”

“I am happy that it is here in Guadalajara, in Jalisco, which today is my home and it is a project that will transcend in the city, and that will unite us all. It is a great pride to have an LFA team here ”, commented the coach.

It will be at the March 3 Stadium where the team plays its games at home, and the debut of the Kings is scheduled for March 6, the date on which they will face the Naucalpan Raptors.

