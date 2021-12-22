Lewis Hamilton predicted that Checo Pérez would be a headache in 2021

Editorial Mediotiempo

The 2021 season of the Formula 1 came to an end a few days ago and culminated with the dethroning Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who had mastered the Big circus in recent years, this is reflected in his seven championships.

However, for this 2021 Hamilton ran into Red Bull and Max Verstappen, that he dramatically imposed on the British in the last lap of the championship and with it ended his dominance; but nevertheless, the dutch would not have achieved without the help of his teammate, the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez.

And is that the from Guadalajara helped him throughout the season to compete against Mercedes, situation that Lewis hamilton I had already seen it coming since the end of the 2020 campaign, when the hiring of Czech with Red bull, at that moment The Brit predicted the headache that would come to him by the Mexican pilot.

“I think Sergio’s signing will make Red Bull stronger, especially seeing his level this season. I think he has done very well this year and he deserved to continue in Formula 1, “he said. Hamilton when he already presumed to be seven-time world champion F1.

“I am very happy for the opportunity you have and I am clear that it will be interesting to see him fight Max. What’s more, this will make it all harder for us”Added the British when referring to the Mexican.

His prognosis was fulfilled

In this 2021 Lewis hamilton was dethroned by Max verstappen, beyond that Mercedes He stayed with the constructors’ world championship, which was not easy to conquer by the fierce battle that Red Bull gave him.

“I am very happy for Sergio, I think he deserves to stay in Formula 1 and will now race with one of the leading teams on the grid. Are good news. I have the feeling that in 2021 the competition against Red Bull will be tougher, although at the moment they are only speculations. Of course, I think it will be very interesting, “said Hamilton in December 2020.