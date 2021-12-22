Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates expansion of the marine territory of Cocos Island

The renowned actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated on his Twitter account the decision of the Costa Rican government to expand the marine territory of Isla del Coco.

DiCaprio said the island is larger than New York state, protecting critical areas of the ocean and helping connect a growing network of marine reserves.

#Costa Rica‘s President @CarlosAlvQ has expanded marine protections around Cocos Island. The area, larger than New York state, protects critical ocean habitat and helps connect the region’s growing network of marine reserves. # 30×30 ?: EcoDivers Costa Rica pic.twitter.com/Z3mjVTphpJ – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) December 21, 2021

This is not the first time the actor has praised Cocos Island, having previously noted that he had spent the best five days of his life in the nature reserve.

After almost five years to complete the expansion of the marine territory of the Isla del Coco National Park and the Bicentennial Marine Management Area, Costa Rica announced to the whole world that the project will protect 30% of its seas to preserve marine ecosystems and combat climate change.

For this, the area of ​​the Isla del Coco National Park will go from 2,034 km² to 54,844 km² and the Bicentennial Marine Management Area from 9,649 km² to 106,285 km², in a historic event for the preservation of the country’s marine resources, which has internationally recognized as a benchmark for the environment.