Laura Escanes scores a “Notting Hill” on the train

As if she were Julia Roberts in the famous and unforgettable romantic comedy, the influencer did not think twice when the names of her daughter and Risto Mejide came up.

It is one of the most famous scenes of the unforgettable romantic comedy Notting Hill; the one in which the character of Julia Roberts (the famous actress Anna Scott) hears how strangers talk about her in a restaurant as if they knew her, in an insulting way, and she confronts them leaving them speechless.

Well, something similar has happened to the influencer Laura Escanes, although this was not a fiction film but reality.

The couple of Risto Mejide shares with his thousands of followers the day-to-day life of his daughter Roma, of whom, however, he has never shown his face: “On the one hand it is true that because of his name and surname in his environment (school, extracurricular activities …) they go to to know who she is, we agree on that, but there is another part, that we as parents can do something to protect her, “he said again this Tuesday to explain why they protect her privacy:” If at any time she goes with friends, family or people who are not dedicated to social networks, do not have to recognize it. “

According to Escanes, this choice will give him the opportunity to have “a normal life like any child we have known”, without having to live “moments of gossip, whispering or photos of people in a restaurant hiding.”

And precisely to argue what she defends, she gave as an example the anecdote that she herself had As an example of the latter, Escanes, laughing, recounted an uncomfortable anecdote that she had to live a couple of weeks ago, when she was traveling by train from Madrid to Barcelona together his daughter and a friend.

Laura Escanes could not suppress the impulse to make herself known

“We were sitting there, the truth is that Rome She behaves phenomenally, she is very used to traveling, but at some point the AVE becomes longer, being two and a half hours away and she asks to go for a walk, “he said. Scans, who verbalized the little girl’s name after falling in the aisle when they returned to their seat: “Suddenly I hear: Ay, Rome, as the daughter of Risto Mejide and Laura Escanes. And I: “he may not have realized that it is me, but he has listened Rome and he was gossiping. “

However, the person continued speaking out loud and came upstairs: “He begins to say: yes because he separated, because they have been 21 years old, because he has another son called July from his previous wife, because Rome… And me listening because I was in a row behind and thinking: I can’t believe it. “

The point is that like the case of the character of Julia Roberts to Laura Escanes patience ran out:

“I got up, I am very impulsive, you know, and I said: look, sorry, I am listening to everything, I am behind and I am Laura, Ok, I’m sorry. And I sat down again. “As in the film, the person who criticized her was speechless and there was no reply.