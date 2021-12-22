Laboratory personnel begin to be scarce on the Island, confirms the Laboratory Association

The shortage is most reflected in the northern area, which leads the city of Arecibo and the west.

the staff professional who works in laboratories on the Island has begun to be scarce in the midst of the pandemic due to depletion conditions of medical technologists and before labor market situations, confirmed today the Puerto Rico Laboratory Association.

Laura Trujillo, president of the organization, said that the shortage is more reflected in the north, which leads the city of Arecibo and the west, which Mayagüez commands.

Also today there are few personnel available in the south of the island, he stated.

“Many of our laboratories are tight. If any of the employees are missing we have to activate the director in the bank work,” Trujillo said in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

The leader confirmed that her workshops have reinforced security measures in the face of the high level of contagion that is causing the omicron variant already present on the Island.

He stressed that despite the physical closeness of thousands of clients, the laboratories have not reflected many contagions among their personnel.

“We have one or two cases throughout the pandemic and it is because we have taken measures to not allow crowding and limit the number of chairs available in the waiting room, “he said.

He added that the labs are still full in the middle of the current wave of infections That raised the positivity level to 15.5% last night. In a single day during the past week laboratories and other facilities performed 44 thousand tests.