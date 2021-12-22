La Jornada – Deputies challenge before the Court decision of the INE on revocation

Mexico City. The Chamber of Deputies filed a constitutional controversy before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) on Tuesday against the decision of the National Electoral Institute (INE) to suspend the exercise of revocation of mandate, announced the president of the Board of Directors of the legislative body, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna.

On his Twitter account he wrote:

With the powers conferred by law as President of the Chamber of Deputies, I have presented a constitutional controversy before the @SCJN, contrary to the agreement issued by the @INEMexico in which he suspended the democratic exercise of revocation of mandate. pic.twitter.com/tnY6PPhyGq – Sergio Gutz. Moon (@Sergeluna_S) December 21, 2021

In his message, Gutiérrez Luna attached a photograph of the application that he presented today before the highest court of the country, with a stamp of acknowledgment of receipt at 2:33 PM.

As reported in this newspaper, the legislator had already advanced since December 17 that the Chamber of Deputies would “fight” the decision of the INE regarding the aforementioned exercise, as it is a “stubborn attitude and violation” of the Revocation Law. Mandate and the endorsement given by the SCJN to said rule.

In a video released on social networks, Gutiérrez Luna said at that time: “in my capacity as President of the Chamber of Deputies and legal representative of the same, in exercise of the powers conferred on me by the federal Constitution and the organic law of Congress General of the United Mexican States, I will present a complaint resource so that the Court itself determines that the INE violated a resolution of that jurisdictional body ”.

Similarly, the Moreno deputy indicated that he could file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic and the Comptroller of the INE for the criminal and administrative responsibilities incurred by the public servants responsible for the refusal to carry out the revocation exercise. mandate.