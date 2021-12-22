Kylie Jenner: The Revealing Bodysuit You Can Wear This New Year

The winter season just entered and we can’t get enough of excitement for all the fascinating clothes that we can wear at these parties, and one of them is a revealing Body suit that Kylie jenner recently modeled.

In fiery yellow, very high cut to show off your striking curves and, at the same time, warm in faux fur, Stormi Webster’s businesswoman and mom paired the fantastic outfit with matching tall boots.

This striking yellow ‘Tweety’ bodysuit belongs to the GCDS firm -God Can’t Destroy Streetwear- and is from the FW 21-22 collection that was presented in Milan.

In a slightly futuristic image, we see Kylie wearing a Tweety hat, and in a chat with KUTWK magazine she said that even aliens would not understand her way of making a living.

“I don’t think an alien really understands what I’m doing. I don’t know how they would begin to describe what social media is,” he said with a laugh.

On the impact of social networks on her personal and family life, Kylie Jenner assured that sometimes she needs to disconnect from everything to find balance.

“Sometimes I have moments where it’s been too much and I delete all my apps, I have a week or so to detox. Social media is my job so I love it too, but I think it’s good for everyone to have a break.” .

At the moment, the ‘Tweety bird’ model is out of stock but you can buy this version that is very similar to the one Kylie Jenner modeled, and you can wear it with leggings or with baggy jeans. The cost? 710 dollars.

Happy Holidays!