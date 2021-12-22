Kris Jenner invites Pete Davidson and Kanye to her party

A complete ‘timeline’ of the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kanye West breaks up with Vinetria after asking Kim Kardashian for a second chance

Like every year, Kris Jenner will be at this point finalizing the preparations for her annual Christmas party. And what we know is that it will surely be as ostentatious as ever, but what we would not have expected is that it will also be a bit … uncomfortable. At least, as E! News, who has had access to a source close to the family, which has revealed that the matriarch has invited Kim Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West and current crush / partner Pete Davidson. I mean, what?

According to the outlet, “the family would love for Pete to be there, and Kanye is also invited, so they may both be there.” Recently, Kanye has left Vinetria, and has been asking Kim to come back, even publicly (remember that he changed the lyrics of the song ‘Runway’ to “I need you to run right back, baby, more specifically, Kimberly”, live , at a Drake concert):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Aha, so the fact that they are both under the same roof (of Kris Jenner, worth clarifying), can be something weird. Also, considering that Kim is going through one of her best moments with Pete, if you look at the amount of plans they are making and how smiling she seems. What a ‘salseazo’ everything, please.

In any of the cases, the Kar-Jenner family is more than used to unexpected, strange and uncomfortable situations (as you will well know if you were / are a staunch fan of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’) so, although it will be a moment tense, surely they will know how to handle it well.

But first of all, members of the ‘klan’, if you are reading this, please, document what happens there on social networks, please and thank you.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io