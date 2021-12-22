Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox star in a fun double date

After what Kourtney kardashian make his courtship official with Travis barker, the socialite and the musician no longer hide their love and walk through Hollywood hand in hand. The new couple has been very close to other celebrities who were also attracted by Cupid, we talk about Megan fox and her boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom he maintains a beautiful friendship. After Kourtney and Travis were seen at an event in late March, UFC Wrestling, next to the actress and the musician, a few hours ago, The lovers starred in another double date, this time on the occasion of Machine Gun Kelly’s 30th birthday.

As part of the birthday party offered by Megan Fox’s boyfriend, Kourtney and Travis became luxury guests, as the celebrant shared on his Instagram account where he shared an album with images of his celebration, in which he stands out a picture next to the oldest of the Kardashians and the drummer of Blink 182: “I’ll grow up next summer”Megan Fox’s boyfriend wrote as a description of this post where we see him very happy next to the actress and her friends who gathered to celebrate this special date by her side.

In the image, a detail that stands out stands out, both Kourtney and Megan look radiant and very in love. For this celebration, both famous they chose black as the central color of their outfit, the birthday boy’s girlfriend opted for a stylish crop top, crossed at the neckline, which revealed her steel abs, which she combined with matching leather pants; while Kourtney made herself look very comfortable with a t-shirt and jeans also in black, both wore their smile as the best “accessory”. Although in the past we had not seen them together, now that Cupid has taken them with the musicians, the lives of the socialite and the actress have come together to start a beautiful friendship.

Before celebrating with her boyfriend’s friends, Megan dedicated a loving message to Machine Gun Kelly to whom she wrote next to a photo of both: “Happy birthday to my blonde angel!”, it is read in his Instagram feed where he made his courtship with the musician official in August 2020, in the midst of the controversy, after his ex-husband and father of his three children Brian Austin Green expressed, in networks, her discomfort at the gesture of her ex to share photos of her current partner and not in her role as mother, statements to which she stopped them with a message in which she made it clear that she does not seek to expose their children on social networks and that their relationship with the musician does not interfere with their work as the mother of Bodhi, Journey Y Noah.

Kourtney’s new love

Like Megan, Kourtney Kardashian also found love during this pandemic. After their stormy separation from Scott disick, father of his three children, with whom he now has an excellent relationship for the sake of the little ones and after his relationship with the Algerian model Bendjima younes, Kourtney was struck by Cupid nothing more and nothing less than with his friend and neighbor from years ago, Travis Baker, with whom he looks very much in love. It was in mid-February when the socialite made their courtship official by sharing a photo together on Instagram. Apparently the romance is going from strength to strength and now the musician wears a tattoo with the name of the businesswoman on his neck, In addition to becoming a key piece of Kourth’s 42nd birthday, on April 18.





